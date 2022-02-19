Chetan Sharma Names 3 Players Who Will Be Groomed As 'future Captains' Under Rohit Sharma

Team India's Chairman of the selection committee, Chetan Sharma, on Saturday, revealed three players whom he sees as the future captain of the side while he was revealing the squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

Rohit Sharma will lead the team in the India vs Sri Lanka series that commences on February 24, while Jasprit Bumrah will be his deputy. The series will include three T20Is and two Tests.

Chetan names 3 players who can succeed Rohit Sharma as captain

While speaking to the media at a virtual press conference on Saturday, Chetan Sharma called Rohit Sharma as the best cricketer in the country, stating that other players needed to be groomed under him to take up the captaincy responsibilities. "As far as Rohit Sharma is concerned, he is the number one cricketer of our country. Je is playing all three formats of the game. The important thing is how we manage Rohit. From time to time we will be in discussion with Rohit. If such a big cricketer is leading the country, we as selection committee want to groom further captains, and grooming them under Rohit will be tremendous."

NEWS - The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming Paytm T20I and Test series against Sri Lanka. Team India are set to play three T20Is in Lucknow and Dharamsala and two Tests in Mohali and Bengaluru respectively.@Paytm #INDvSL — BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2022

Speaking of the three players that the selection committee would want to see being groomed under Rohit, Chetan Sharma mentioned KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah. While Bumrah will serve as the hitman's deputy in both Tests and T20Is vs Sri Lanka, Rahul did take up the role of captaincy when India faced South Africa earlier this year. Meanwhile, Pant has also been actively involved in a leadership role, having taken the Delhi Capitals to the playoffs in last year's IPL season.

India vs Sri Lanka: Men in Blue's squad for series

Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas, Hanuma Vihari, Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ashwin (subject to fitness), Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep, Bumrah (VC), Shami, Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Sourabh Kumar

T20Is: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan, SKY, Shreyas, Venkatesh Iyer, Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Bhuvi, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Siraj, Sanju Samson (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

India vs Sri Lanka schedule

Match Date Location 1st T20I Feb 24 Lucknow 2nd T20I Feb 26 Dharamsala 3rd T20I Feb 27 Dharamsala 1st Test Mar 4-8 Mohali 2nd Test Mar 12-16 Bengaluru

