Chetan Sharma Receives 1st COVID-19 Vaccine Dose, Urges Eligible People To Get Vaccinated

Former Indian pacer and the current chairman of the national men's selection committee panel Chetan Sharma has said that he has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. At the same time, he has also urged people who are eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccine, to get themselves vaccinated as well.

Coming back to cricket, Sharma was appointed as the Chairman of the Indian Selection Committee last December and it was officially confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik met virtually to add three members to the selection panel of which Chetan Sharma was also in the scheme of things. Apart from the 55-year old, the CAC recommended Abey Kuruvilla and Debashish Mohanty as members of the selectors' panel.

Prior to the Ludhiana cricketer's appointment, the selection committee was previously led by former left-arm spinner Sunil Joshi, however, the CAC recommended Chetan Sharma as the new selector based on the level of seniority.

Chetan Sharma's cricketing career

Chetan Sharma made his debut for India in 1984 against Pakistan and was a part of the squad that defeated England by 2-0 in 1986. He is the only India to bag 10 wickets in a Test in England and has his name etched in the Hall of Fame board at the Lords Cricket Ground.

In 1987, Sharma became the first bowler to take a hat-trick in a World Cup. He had achieved the feat against New Zealand during a group match. Even though Team India had a great campaign they failed to defend their title as they crashed out in the semi-finals after losing to the eventual runners-up England in Bombay.

The Allan Border-led Australia beat arch-rivals England in a thrilling finale at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata to win their maiden World Cup.