Chetan Sharma Talks About Virat Kohli's Sacking As ODI Captain, Backs Selectors' Decision

Chairman of the selection committee of the Indian cricket team, Chetan Sharma, has opened up on Virat Kohli's axing as the country's white-ball captain and said that while Kohli's decision was to quit just from T20 captaincy, it was a joint decision by all BCCI selectors to change India's ODI captaincy. "Quitting T20 captaincy was Virat Kohli's decision. Changing ODI captaincy was selectors' decision," he said at a virtual press conference.

He informed that all sectors had asked Virat Kohli - when he told that he was quitting T20 captaincy - that this is something that could be discussed after the World Cup. "All selectors felt that leaving T20 captaincy will have an effect on the World Cup campaign. We all told Virat Kohli that this could rather be discussed after the World Cup. We were surprised with Kohli's decision to quit T20I captaincy before the Men's T20 World Cup," Sharma said.

Chetan Sharma on why Virat Kohli was removed as India's ODI captain

Chetan Sharma said that everyone in that meeting were taken by surprise at Virat's decision and everyone asked Virat to reconsider his decision but he had his plans. "When the meeting began it was a surprise for everybody. There is a World Cup ahead so it was told to Virat for the sake of Indian Cricket to reconsider his decision. We told him to think about it after the tournament. We were taken aback by his decision," Sharma said. Clarifying Virat Kohli's 'no communication from BCCI' statement, the BCCI official said that selectors have always maintained transparency and open communication.

He further went on to add that the selectors did not want two white-ball captains and thus the BCCI's selection committee went ahead and chose to go with Rohit Sharma. "Selectors weren't comfortable with two white-ball India captains and hence we chose to go with Rohit Sharma," he said.

India vs South Africa: India's ODI squad for SA tour announced

Meanwhile, the selector also announced the Indian ODI squad for the South Africa tour with KL Rahul leading team India in Rohit Sharma's absence. Jasprit Bumrah has been named his deputy.

India squad: KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj

(Image: @chetansharma66/Instagram/PTI)