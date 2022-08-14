Cheteshwar Pujara 'felt Pukish' After Hammering Liam Norwell For 22 Runs In A Single Over

Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara made headlines on Friday for striking a stunning knock of 107 runs in 79 balls for Sussex, during their Royal London One-Day Cup 2022 match against Warwickshire. Pujara's sensational 22-run knock off a single over, while Sussex looked to chase down the target of 311 runs will remain highly memorable. Meanwhile, after Sussex were denied the win by just four runs, Pujara shed light on his knock and admitted to 'feeling pukish' en route to his century.

'I was feeling a bit pukish,' says Cheteshwar Pujara

Revealing his thoughts after the match, Pujara said he was keeping himself hydrated because he was feeling a bit pukish at the moment. He mentioned that although he is used to playing cricket in hot weather, it is never enough. “I was hydrating in between. There was a time when I was feeling a bit pukish. I think it’s the weather. I’m used to playing in hot weather but it’s never enough. I was trying my best,” Pujara said.

Shedding his views on the close defeat for the team, Pujara added, “It was one of the best innings in the one-day format. But if it was in the winning cause, it would’ve been even better. We were not too far, I wanted to be there till the last ball, we would’ve had more chance of winning the game”.

More about Cheteshwar Pujara's stunning century-

Leading Sussex, Pujara played a captain’s knock of 107 runs in 79 balls, which included seven fours and two sixes. The biggest highlight of his century came in the 47th over of the chase when Pujara hit Liam Norwell for 22 runs. He made sure to take the team close to the win, but Sussex fell four runs short of the first innings total.

A superb 107 off 79 balls for Cheteshwar Pujara yesterday 💯



But he was out with 20 needed off 12 and Sussex fell short.#RLC22 pic.twitter.com/KrNXVBZPjN — Royal London Cup (@RoyalLondonCup) August 13, 2022

What else happened during the Sussex vs Warwickshire match?

In the first innings of the match, Rob Yates’ 111-ball 114 helped Warwickshire to reach the high-scoring total of 310/6. Michael Burgess also contributed with a knock of 58 runs in 51 balls and captain Will Rhodes scored 76 runs in 70 balls for Warwickshire. Meanwhile, in the second innings, Cheteshwar received the support of Ali Orr, who notched up 81 runs in 102 balls.

Pujara’s run tally in the Royal London One-Day Cup currently stands at 193 runs in four matches. Interestingly, another Indian cricketer had a good outing in the same match. Playing for Warwickshire, allrounder Krunal Pandya dismissed the maximum of three wickets.