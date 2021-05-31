Cheteshwar Pujara Admits Preparing Steve Smith-style For WTC Final 2021; Here Is How

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is currently quarantining in Mumbai with the rest of the team ahead of their high-voltage England tour. Virat Kohli's men will board the flight to England on June 2 along with the women's team. With the all-important WTC Final 2021 fast approaching, Pujara is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations despite being locked in a hotel room.

Cheteshwar Pujara starts preparing for WTC final from his hotel room

On Sunday, Pujara took to Instagram and revealed how he is gearing up for the epic India vs New Zealand contest. The right-hander shared a photo of himself in the new Indian jersey where he is seen shadow batting. Pujara captioned the photo, "When in quarantine, work from home! #shadowpractice #quarantinediaries #worldtestchampionship".

Notably, Pujara isn't the first batsman to practice shadow batting in a hotel room. Former Australia captain Steve Smith is said to be obsessed with his shadow practice routine, and his wife Dani Willis had provided fans with a sneak peek of the same during India's tour Down Under. Steve Smith's partner, Dani Willis, took to her Instagram account to share a clip of the batsman shadow batting in his Test kit to get into the groove ahead of the third Test against India during the Australian summer.

Meanwhile, Pujara's performances in the India vs New Zealand WTC final will be crucial in determining India's chances of winning the contest. The cricketer, who is serving an eight-day quarantine period, will fly to England on June 2 for the India vs New Zealand WTC final, as well as, the five-match India vs England 2021 Test series. The Indian team is scheduled to play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southampton from June 18-22. The winner of the high-voltage India vs New Zealand game will be crowned maiden World Test Championship winners.

After the WTC Final 2021, Virat Kohli's men will take on England in a 5-match Test series. The series will begin at Nottingham (Aug 4-8) and will be followed by matches at Lord's (August 12-16), Leeds (Aug 25-29), Oval (Sep 2-6), and Manchester (Sep 10-14).

India squad for WTC Final

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha.

