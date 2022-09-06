Ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match, veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara has revealed the problem that spinner Yuzvendra Chahal faces on slow wickets. The 34-year-old believes that the leg-spinner is a bit predictable and needs to vary his pace. Chahal has struggled for form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 for India.

Pujara explains worry for Chahal

While speaking on ESPNcricinfo's T20 Time: Out show, Cheteshwar Pujara said, "What I feel is that he's a lot slower through the air which has worked for him, but he needs to vary his pace a bit more. On slow pitches, I think he needs to bowl a bit quicker. Not every ball, but he needs to vary that pace. He's a little predictable, his lines are quite [wide] outside off stump and many batters are predicting that. They're not stepping out against him and waiting for him to bowl that line outside off. I feel that if he can vary his pace a bit against right-handers, he'll be more effective."

Uthappa agrees with Pujara on Chahal

Robin Uthappa agrees with Pujara's assessment that Chahal needs to vary his pace, but does not believe that these are worrying signs for the 32-year-old leg-spinner. "He's been going through a tournament where he hasn't been bowling well, I don't think any less of him as a bowler, the skills are still there. It's just a matter of getting a wicket. Sometimes in a tournament like this, you just want to get that one breakthrough to get your juices flowing. He's not far away," explained Uthappa.

Speaking of Chahal, Uthappa added, "Yes, he's predictable in the sense that when he bowls slower, when people start going after him, he bowls even slower. So like Puji [Cheteshwar Pujara] said when you're out of form what do you do? You need to be ahead of your curve and have variations within your game. For a batter, it could be 'I have two to three shots up my sleeve. I feel like I can throw that onto the opposition who are predicting what I'm doing'. Similarly, maybe a variation of pace could be useful for Yuzi at this point in time, bowling slightly quicker through the air, a bit more flippers that oppositions don't really anticipate."

Yuzvendra Chahal in ongoing Asia Cup 2022

After three matches in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, Yuzvendra Chahal has just managed to pick up one wicket, thereby highlighting the struggles the 32-year-old is having with the ball.