Cheteshwar Pujara Appointed Sussex Captain In English County Match Against Middlesex

Veteran Indian Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara has been appointed as the interim captain of the Sussex County Cricket Club after full-time skipper Tom Haines suffered an injury. Haines is expected to be sidelined for around five to six weeks after sustaining an injury to his left hand.

Pujara appointed interim captain of Sussex County Cricket Club

The latest line-up released by Sussex County Cricket Club ahead of their match against Middlesex on July 19 was a sheer surprise as Cheteshwar Pujara was given the honour of leading the side. The 34-year-old is a veteran in this format, having played 96 Tests for Team India and scored 6,792 runs at a brilliant average of 43.81.

Sussex coach reveals reason for naming Pujara as interim captain

In an official statement, Sussex County Cricket Club head coach Ian Salisbury said, "Puj was very keen to step up in the absence of Tom. He sees the potential in this side and has been a natural leader ever since he joined. Finny did a brilliant job for us after Tom was injured and will remain the senior figure among our bowlers." Salisbury added that Pujara was selected as the interim skipper because it would mean that Finn would be able to focus more on his role in leading the bowling attack.

Pujara has been one of the top scorers in English County Cricket this season, having smacked more than 750 runs in just the six matches he has played. His resurgence in form in County Cricket was one of the predominant reasons why Team India had recalled him to the squad for the recently concluded fifth and final Test against England.

Sussex vs Middlesex County Cricket Clubs playing 11

Sussex County Cricket Club playing 11: Alistair Orr, Tom Clark, Tom Alsop, Cheteshwar Pujara (c), Oliver Carter (wk), Delray Rawlins, Danial Ibrahim, Archie Lenham, Steven Finn, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie

Bench: Sean Hunt, James Coles, Fynn Hudson-Prentice

Middlesex County Cricket Club playing 11: Sam Robson, Mark Stoneman, Stephen Eskinazi, Pieter Malan, Max Holden, John Simpson (wk), Luke Hollman, Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Helm, Umesh Yadav, Tim Murtagh (c)

Bench: Robbie White, Ethan Bamber, Martin Andersson