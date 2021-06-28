Cheteshwar Pujara Backed By Sunil Gavaskar Despite WTC Final Loss Against New Zealand

India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara has been instrumental in guiding team India to several monumental victories with his gritty batting knocks. Known for countering formidable bowling attacks with his astute defence, the right-hander has emerged to be an integral part of the Virat Kohli-led side in red-ball cricket. However, the player came under the scanner after failing to make an impact in the recently concluded World Test Championship Final against New Zealand at Southampton. While several fans have raised questions regarding his approach, India's batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has sided with Pujara despite recent failures.

Sunil Gavaskar speaks in favour of Cheteshwar Pujara after WTC Final 2021 loss

Cheteshwar Pujara was expected to play a major role in the World Test Championship Final for team India. However, the Saurashtra batsman was sent packing cheaply in both the innings by the Kiwi pacers. Soon after his twin failures, a number of fans raised questions over his ordinary strike rate. Moreover, speculations are also rife that the batsman could also not be an automatic selection for the upcoming five-match Test series against England.

However, batting maestro Sunil Gavaskar has come out in support of the Cheteshwar Pujara. In his conversation with India Today, the 71-year-old pointed out that the conditions were tough for batting during the WTC Final. He also cited the examples of New Zealand batsmen like Devon Conway, Kane Williamson and Ross Tayor taking a slow start, considering the bowling-friendly surface. He suggested that the Blackcaps batters also played like Pujara in the contest and he was not pleased with the Indian batsman being singled out.

Moreover, Gavaskar also opined that sine Cheteshwar Pujara provides solidify in the batting order, the other players provide a significant platform for stroke players from the other end to break their shackles. The batting star could only manage to score 8 runs in the first innings of the match. He failed to redeem himself in the subsequent innings too as he had to take the long walk back after scoring just 15 runs in the all-important WTC Final 2021.

IND vs NZ WTC Final score

The battle of one-upmanship between India and New Zealand went all the way to the reserve day. The Kane Williamson-led side ultimately won the encounter by 8 wickets to become the first-ever WTC Final winner. Kyle Jamieson was awarded as the player of the match for picking 9 wickets in the all-important fixture. Along with Kyle Jamieson, the likes of Tim Southee and Trent Boult also bowled their hearts out in India's second innings to bundle them out for a paltry score of 170.

The Blackcaps comfortably chased down the target of 139 to go over India in the WTC Final. While the run-chase did get trickier after Indian bowlers dismissed the Kiwi openers early. However, New Zealand veterans Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor orchestrated a stunning 96-run partnership to guide their team home. Williamson and Taylor remained unbeaten on 52 and 47 respectively, whereas India's R Ashwin claimed two wickets in the final innings.

