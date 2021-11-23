Cheteshwar Pujara Confirms This Indian Youngster Will Surely Play 1st Test Vs New Zealand

Cheteshwar Pujara, in the pre-match press conference of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test at Kanpur, confirmed that Shubman Gill will be a part of the playing XI for the game. However, he refused to share at which position the 22-year-old batter will bat.

After the completion of the T20 series, Team India lock horns with World Test Championship (WTC) winners New Zealand in a two-matches Test series starting from November 25 in Kanpur.

Ajinkya Rahane will be leading Team India in the first Test against New Zealand in the absence of Virat Kohli, while Cheteshwar Pujara will be the vice-captain of the team. In the absence of many senior players, fans might witness a shuffle in the batting order of Team India. Speculations are high that Shubman Gill might bat at number 4 in the Ind vs NZ Test series.

On being asked about Gill's batting position, Pujara said, "Can’t reveal that at this stage. But see, he is a talented player and definitely he will be part of the team. So someone like him, you know he doesn’t need to worry too much, he has been playing good cricket for a couple of years since he has made his debut. It was unfortunate that he missed out on England, but he is a talented player, and I don’t think personally I will need to tell him much."

Furthermore, Pujara opined that Rahul Dravid is there to guide Gill irrespective of which position he bats in, insisting that the youngster does not have to change his natural game against New Zealand.

"Rahul (Dravid) bhai is there, he will give the best guidance. So I think he will just have to play his natural game. I can’t reveal the position he will bat at, but he is well prepared and I am sure he is looking forward to this series," he added.

Pujara also shared his photo ahead of the India vs New Zealand test series, taking to his official Koo handle.

Team India full squad for 1st Test vs New Zealand

Ajinkya Rahane (C), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

