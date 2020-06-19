Cheteshwar Pujara Credits Rohit Sharma For Unsettling Australia Early In 2018 Series Win

A Virat Kohli-led Indian team conquered Australia upon their tour ‘Down Under’ in the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Team India captured the 4-match tussle by a 2-1 margin on the back of some concrete defence and stroke-play displayed by Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara. Even though Pujara scored 123 and 71 in the opening Adelaide Test, the well-composed batsman recently credited Rohit Sharma for his early outbursts on the morning and afternoon sessions on Day 1 of the Test match.

Cheteshwar Pujara praises Rohit Sharma’s quickfire 37 in Adelaide Test

Cheteshwar Pujara recently made an appearance on the Sony Ten's Pitstop Show. In the show, he recalled Rohit Sharma’s attacking innings in the opening Adelaide Test back in December 2018. Prior to the match, Virat Kohli had won the toss and opted to bat first. Under testing conditions and up against a raging Pat Cummins, Team India slumped to 41-4, thus prompting Rohit Sharma to join Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease before lunch on Day 1.

Pujara said that when Rohit Sharma came onto bat, the two discussed their approach going forward. He further stated that Rohit Sharma had decided to take the onus of going after the bowlers, thus allowing himself at the other end to play the waiting game. According to Cheteshwar Pujara, he felt a sense of panic among the Australian bowlers immediately after Rohit Sharma smacked a few quick boundaries. The No.3 batsman said that Tim Paine’s bowlers were struggling to bowl at a consistent length because Sharma was taking them on.

Rohit Sharma departed after scoring 37 runs off 61 balls to extend India’s total from 41-4 to 86-5. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara went ahead with his business and grinded out the Australian bowlers until the final stages of the opening day. The stylish right-hander batted sensibly with the tail-enders, displayed grit and determination to compile 123 runs. Pujara further contributed with a decisive 71 in the second innings to defy Nathan Lyon’s six-wicket haul. India eventually won the contest by 31 runs, and later won the series 2-1. Cheteshwar Pujara was named as ‘Player of the Series’ for his 521-run tally which was fuelled by three high-quality centuries.

