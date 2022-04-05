Cheteshwar Pujara Dealt Sussex Blow; Indian Veteran Set To Miss English County Opener

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who was set to make his Sussex debut against Nottinghamshire later this week, will be unavailable for the match due to a delay his visa process. Pujara had signed a contract with Sussex to play in the first six County Championship matches for the team but due to a visa delay, the 34-year-old will only be available from the second match.

The current turmoil in Ukraine, according to a statement released by the Sussex cricket team, has caused a delay in Pujara obtaining a visa. In a statement, Sussex Performance Director Keith Greenfield stated that the UK Home Office had redirected all of its resources to the handling of the Ukrainian refugee crisis, resulting in the delay. According to him, Pujara will be available for Sussex's next match against Derbyshire.

"Securing overseas players has been tremendously difficult in the current climate. We renegotiated the initial Pujara contract so he could return for more County Championship and Royal London Cup matches, and this subsequently changed the visa requirements. On top of this, the Ukraine crisis has meant that the Home Office redirected their resources to help with the displacement of Ukrainian citizens," Greenfield said.

"We were expecting Pujara to be with us last weekend but can now confirm he will be here at the back end of this week," Greenfield added.

As per Pujara's updated contract, he is expected to return to play more matches for Sussex later this season, both in the Royal London Cup and the County Championship.

'Extremely disappointed'

Talking about Pujara's unavailability for the first match, Sussex head coach Ian Salisbury said he is "extremely disappointed" that a player of Pujara's experience and quality will not be available to play the opening game of the season but added that the team must now move on and focus on the upcoming match.

"Of course I am extremely disappointed that we will not have a player of Pujara’s experience and quality to be available for the opening day of the season, but we must move on and now focus on the game ahead of us," Salisbury said.

Pujara suffered a massive setback earlier this year after being dropped from the Indian Test squad for the two-match home series against Sri Lanka. Pujara also saw his central contract with the BCCI degraded from the 'A+' category to the 'B' category. The development came after the veteran batter's poor run of form for the team.

