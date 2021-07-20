Cheteshwar Pujara Departs Cheaply As He Suffers Rare Stumping In Warm-up Match; WATCH

Fans were in absolute disbelief and utter disappointment with the dismissal of 'Test-specialist' Cheteshwar Pujara on Tuesday as India took on County Select XI in the three-day warm-up game. With Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane benched, Rohit Sharma is leading Team India against County XI. After skipper Rohit Sharma departed early trying to pull the ball, the focus shifted on Cheteshwar Pujara as he came out to bat at his usual position at number 3.

Cheteshwar Pujara departs early against County Select XI

When Jack Carson came to bowl, Cheteshwar Pujara tried to use his feet to put the off-spinner under pressure. However, the flight from Jack Carson was not that full and therefore Pujara failed to reach up to the pitch of the ball. The ball did not turn much, however, it bounced and Pujara missed the ball and the rest was done by wicket-keeper James Rew.

Pujara, who is known for his solid defense, rarely gets stumped in international matches. Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed 21 runs in 47 balls and struck 2 boundaries.

Netizens react to Cheteshwar Pujara's stumping

Another failure for pujara. Good opportunity for rahul / vihari to make case for no.3 spot. — Senthalan (@Ksenthalan) July 20, 2021

Che Pujara goes down the track to defend with his pad, misses and is stumped. Uh-oh. — Kunal Tolani🏏 (@Kunal_jt) July 20, 2021

So Cheteshwar Pujara fails today also as do Rahul and Mayank. We have a 5 Test series ahead 🤦 #IndiainEngland — Sankara Subramanian (@rsankaras) July 20, 2021

Pujara has one of the best records against spin bowling in the world.

But I think he's just way past his peak now. We need to look for a replacement. — Keshav gupta (@Keshavg85620992) July 20, 2021

Virat Kohli & Ajinkya Rahane rested in County Select XI Vs India

India won the toss and opted to bat against County Select XI on Tuesday. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have been rested for the clash, and as a result, Rohit Sharma is leading the side. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma have also been rested for while Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav have been included in the XI.

After the loss in the WTC finals against New Zealand, skipper Virat Kohli had voiced concern about not having enough practice matches following which a three-day warm-up game was arranged by the BCCI & ECB. The Indian players wore black armbands on the opening day of their three-day warm-up game as a mark of respect for former India batsman and selector Yashpal Sharma, who passed away on July 13 after cardiac arrest.

Rishabh Pant, who was in isolation after testing positive for COVID, is not available for this match. Throwdown specialist cum masseur Dayanand Garani also tested positive, and Wriddhiman Saha was asked to isolate as he was a 'close contact. This has seen KL Rahul coming in as the wicketkeeper. The three-day match is being played behind closed doors, but it will be streamed on Durham's YouTube channel.

