Cheteshwar Pujara Dons A New Hat, Bowls Leg Spin For Sussex In County Championships: Watch

Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara is currently plying his trade in the County Championships Division Two, representing the Sussex team. A week after representing India in the 5th Test match against England at Edgbaston, Pujara is now making headlines for donning a new hat at Sussex. Known for being a traditional Test batsman, Pujara now finds himself in the headlines for turning into a wrist spinner in County cricket.

Sussex are currently locking horns with Leicestershire in the County Championships Division Two match, at the County Cricket Ground in Hove. Meanwhile, after contributing with 46 runs in 76 balls and helping Sussex reach the first innings total of 588 runs, Pujara displayed his spin bowling skills in the second innings. He bowled six leg-spin deliveries in the lone over he bowled and went for a mere eight runs, without conceding wickets.

Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara's over for Sussex against Leicestershire:

Cheteshwar Pujara has six first-class wickets to his name

The video of Pujara trying his hands out in bowling was shared on social media by the official handle of Sussex, which quickly went viral among Indian cricket fans. However, it is pertinent to mention that this was not the first time Pujara tested his bowling skills. The 34-year-old has bowled a total of 251 deliveries (41.5 overs) so far in his first-class cricketing career and has also contributed with six wickets.

Cheteshwar Pujara's performance for Sussex earned him Team India call back

Having said that, Pujara expected to continue to play for Sussex in the ongoing County season, as India doesn’t play any Test match till November. Pujara signed for Sussex earlier this year after going insole in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Interestingly, Pujara has stamped his authority as a world-class batter in the County Championships, as he has contributed with 720 runs in eight innings, at an average of 120.00.

Pujara was one of the senior India players to be dropped from the Test squad earlier this year, but his performance in the County Championships earned him a recall to the national team for the 5th Test against England. Although India went on to lose the match by seven wickets, Pujara’s gritty knock of 66 runs in the 3rd innings, remained one of the highlights of the match. As Sussex are due to play two more matches in July, Pujara is expected to stay in England for a few months more.

(Image: @countychampionships/Instagram)