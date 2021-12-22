Cheteshwar Pujara Enjoys Outing With R Ashwin, Rahane & Yadav In South Africa; See Pic

While Team India has been training hard in the nets over the past few days ahead of the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa, some squad members do seem to have also found some time to relax. Batter Cheteshwar Pujara took to his Koo handle and posted an image where he can be seen alongside teammates R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane and Umesh Yadav to give an impression of how the team spends an off day.

The India vs South Africa series is set to commence live on Boxing Day at the SuperSport Stadium in Centurion. This match will be followed by two Tests at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from January 3 to 7 and at Newlands in Cape Town from January 11 to 15, respectively.

Cheteshwar Pujara enjoys outing on off day

Taking to his official Koo handle, Cheteshwar Pujara posted an image alongside R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane and Umesh Yadav, what he refers to as the boy band. The 33-year old can be seen relaxing near a lake, referring to the scene as a day that would look like his typical Sunday.

How to watch India vs South Africa live in India?

Indian fans can enjoy the live telecast of the Test series by tuning in to the Star Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights for India's tour of South Africa 2021/22. As for the IND vs SA live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, the live updates of all the matches can be checked on the social media handles of the contesting teams and the ICC.

IND vs SA full squads for Test series

Team India: Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul (VC), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa: Dean Elgar (C), Temba Bavuma (VC), Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen. Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier