Cheteshwar Pujara Leaves Fans In Splits With Caption On Wife Cutting His Hair

Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara recently posted an image of his wife Puja Pabari giving him a haircut at home during the India lockdown. While Puja trimmed his hair, the cricketer clicked a picture of the same and gave a comic caption to sum up the issues faced by the general public due to the shutdown of salons amidst the India lockdown. The cricketer is currently at home after the BCCI decided to suspend ongoing cricket season due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic worldwide.

India lockdown: Cheteshwar Pujara wife dons barber's hat

Sharing the image on Instagram and also tagging his wife, Cheteshwar Pujara wrote a caption which had a question stating that which takes more courage - Trusting your batting partner for a quick single when on 99* or trusting your wife for your haircut.

India Lockdown: Cheteshwar Pujara reveals his routine to kill boredom

Recently, while speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Cheteshwar Pujara revealed that amidst the India lockdown, not only he keeps playing with his two-year-old daughter, Aditi but also helps his wife Puja with gardening. He also admitted that even though he is not good at cooking, he helps his wife in washing the dishes as there is no domestic help around due to the lockdown.

India lockdown: Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja trolled by Jaydev Unadkat

Recently, Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat took to Twitter and shared a throwback image of him along with Ravindra Jadeja and Cheteshwar Pujara. In the caption, the left-arm pacer described Ravindra Jadeja as one of the “greatest all-rounders” but trolled Cheteshwar Pujara for his bowling strike-rate for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy.

India lockdown: Ravindra Jadeja's IPL participation on hold

Ravindra Jadeja's Indian Premier League (IPL) participation with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has been put on hold after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to indefinitely postpone the tournament. The decision by BCCI came after the government extended India lockdown due to coronavirus.

Recently, the country entered into the fourth phase of its India lockdown and the BCCI welcomed the government's decision but said it was untimely to think about the IPL at this point. However, the IPL 2020 can take place subject to travel restrictions being eased and a window being found for the tournament.

(IMAGE: CHETESHWAR PUJARA / INSTAGRAM)