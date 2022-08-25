Cheteshwar Pujara Names Toughest Overseas Pitch He Has Batted On; 'Match Was Suspended'

Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara recently revealed the toughest pitch he has batted in his career. Pujara turned to social media on Wednesday to answer several of his fans' questions like his favourite overseas Test victory and his most difficult knock. Among the questions that Pujara took was the toughest pitch he has batted on outside of India. Pujara in his answer said the Johannesburg pitch is the toughest surface he has played on outside the country.

“Which is the toughest pitch that you’ve batted on outside of India? #AskCP," the Twitter user asked. “Johannesburg pitch where the match was suspended,” responded Pujara.

Pujara was referring to the third Test of their three-match series against South Africa in 2017-18. The pitch where the match was held was deemed "poor" by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the game due to the uneven bounce of the surface. Match referee Andy Croft had said that the time that the pitch was a poor one as it had excessively steep and unpredictable bounce. He further stated that the batting became extremely difficult and hazardous as the match progressed.

Pujara, who is considered one of the key components of the Indian top-order in Test cricket, scored an impressive 50 runs in the first innings to help his side post 187 runs on the board. The Proteas put on 194 runs in their first innings effort. India scored 247 runs in reply courtesy of some amazing knocks from Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane. South Africa were then bowled out for 177 runs. India eventually won the match by 63 runs.

Pujara's favourite overseas Test victory

Meanwhile, Pujara, who is currently playing the Royal One-Day Cup in England, also picked his favourite overseas Test victory. Pujara said India's win at the Gabba in January 2021 remains his favourite overseas Test victory. Pujara played a crucial role with the bat to help India register a historic win at the Gabba. Pujara was dropped from the Indian Test squad after a series of poor performances last year. However, the 34-year-old earned a recall after showing his class in the County Championships earlier this year.

Image: BCCI