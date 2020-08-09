Cheteshwar Pujara Picks The Innings Of 92 Against Aus In 2017 As His Favourite Test Knock

Cheteshwar Pujara is one of the top Test batsmen to have represented India in this generation. He has been a part of many of India's glorious triumphs in red-ball cricket which include a remarkable batting performance on a tough Johannesburg wicket which had an uneven bounce in January 2018. He also starred with the bat later that year in the Test series against Australia Down Under where he scored almost 600 runs in five matches as India registered their maiden Test series win on Australian soil. Meanwhile, the number three Test batsman has revealed which one of those is his favorite Test knock.

Pujara picks his 92-run knock against Aussies as his favorite

While speaking to the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' Harsha Bhogle, Pujara said that his important knock of 92 against the current top-ranked Test side Australia during the 2017 Bengaluru Test match is his favorite. Even though the Gujarat cricketer missed out his well-deserved century it was a vital knock nonetheless at a time when the visitors had gained the upper hand in that contest.

When India staged a remarkable comeback

It was a must-win match for India in the four-match series after they had suffered a heavy defeat in the opening Test at Pune. The hosts won the toss and elected to bat first. Nonetheless, they were bundled out for a paltry 188 despite a solid 90 from KL Rahul. The Aussies, on the other hand, managed 276.

In their second innings, Virat Kohli & Co. disappointed with the bat once again as they were reduced to 120/4. When it all seemed to be going once again, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane added 118 runs for the fifth wicket stand as India went on to score 274 to set up a 118-run target. In reply, the visitors could not tackle the greatness of Ravichandran Ashwin and were bundled out for 112.

Ashwin picked 6/41 as the Virat Kohli-led side won the contest by 75 runs to level the series 1-1. Kohli & Co. eventually won the four-match series 2-1 and lifted the iconic Border-Gavaskar trophy. India registered their first-ever Test series win Down Under to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the 2018/19 season. The number-three batsman will be expected to replicate the same performance when India visit Australia later this year for a four-match Test series.

Can India create history once again?

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Australia in the 2018-19 season 2-1 in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

