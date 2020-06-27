Cheteshwar Pujara Claims Rahul Dravid Was 'busy' When Meeting Him For The 1st Time In 2006

Cheteshwar Pujara has established himself as one of the mainstays of the Indian batting line-up in Test cricket and his technique and style has always been compared to that of former Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid. The comparisons between Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara seem to be justified by many, as both batsmen bat at No.3, can defend as long as they can and score runs irrespective of the conditions. After Dravid retired from cricket to pursue coaching and play a part with the NCA, Pujara took over the mantle from him and is one of the key performers for Virat Kohli's Team India in Test cricket.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid Pips Sachin Tendulkar As Greatest Indian Test Batsman In The Last 50 Years

Rahul Dravid was busy when I first met him, claims Cheteshwar Pujara

In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Cheteshwar Pujara spoke about his admiration for the man he replaced - Rahul Dravid. The Saurashtra cricketer said that he was inspired by how Dravid put a price on his wicket and claimed that his Adelaide double-century in 2003 against Australia was his favourite Dravid innings of all-time. Cheteshwar Pujara admitted that while he modelled his game around the Indian legend, he did not copy him and there is a stark difference in their batting techniques. He added that the duo owning the same 'SG' kit was a co-incidence, but asked the manufacturer for 'Dazzler' gloves, the pair which Rahul Dravid wore.

Also Read: NCA Chief Rahul Dravid Hails The Current Group Of Indian Pacers; Read Here

Cheteshwar Pujara also spoke about the time he met his idol at the Race Course Ground in Rajkot in 2006, when India were preparing for a series. Pujara reveals someone introduced him to Dravid, and the batting legend was aware of Pujara, as he had played for the India Under-19s and in the Deodhar Trophy as well as had scored some runs in the Ranji Trophy. However, Dravid was a bit busy at that time but told him that he could always chat to him whenever Pujara came to Bengaluru to the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

A high-quality century from @cheteshwar1 helped India to a breakthrough win in Adelaide on their way to a maiden series triumph in Australia #20in2020 pic.twitter.com/c5hbRp7dcO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 3, 2020

Also Read: NCA Chief Dravid Says Non-contracted And U-19 Players Have Received Mental Health Lessons In Lockdown

Cheteshwar Pujara says Rahul Dravid taught him that there is life beyond cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara was picked in the Indian Test team when Australia toured for a two-match test series in 2010. Pujara instantly made a mark, scoring a fighting 72 in the second innings, ironically batting at No.3, the spot reserved for Dravid back then. The Saurashtra batsman reveals he was lucky to have Rahul Dravid by his side, who told him the importance of switching off from cricket. Cheteshwar Pujara revealed that the former Indian captain gave him a lot of clarity and taught him how there is a life beyond cricket. Pujara also hailed the county cricket experience, where he claims that players keep their personal and professional lives separate. Pujara claims that Rahul Dravid was an inspiration for him and will always remain one, finding it hard to explain his impact that too in just one word.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Valuing Test Matches More Is Great For Indian Cricket's Future: NCA Chief Rahul Dravid

(Image Credit: BCCI Twitter)