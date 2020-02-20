Cheteshwar Pujara Responds Cheekily To Hazlewood's 'Mankad' Threat Ahead Of Australia Tour

Soon after Australia's speedster Josh Hazlewood had threatened to Mankad Cheteshwar Pujara during India's tour of Australia later this year, the Indian test specialist had a cheeky response. In his tweet on Thursday, Pujara thanked Hazlewood for the 'heads up' and said that he might have to include 'mankading' in his preparation for Australia tour.

Thanks for the heads up Josh, I might have to include it in my preparation 😂😂😂 https://t.co/GILpI2dXUn — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) February 20, 2020

Josh Hazlewood had earlier opined that 'mankading' is a useful method to keep the non-striker inside the crease and said that he would use it for Cheteshwar Pujara when he visits Australia later this year. India's much-anticipated tour of Australia is slated to take place later this year.

READ | Sanjay Manjrekar Picks Ashwin Over Jadeja For 1st NZ Test, Gives Rather Simple Reason

The conversation had taken place during Cricket Australia awards where David Warner and Ellyse Perry were honoured. The topic came up after an Afghanistan bowler Noor Ahmad Lakanwal had Mankaded Pakistan batsman Mohammad Huraira in the ICC Under-19 World Cup. Hazlewood was asked of their take on the Mankad law during the chat. In reply, Josh Hazlewood said: “I reckon I’ll save that one for the next time at Pujara.”

READ | Virat Kohli Names The Team India Would Share Their No 1 Test Spot With, If They Had To

India to play D/N Test against Australia down under

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had confirmed on Sunday that India would play a day-night Test against Australia later this year. Earlier, a BCCI source had reported that the team is likely to play a day-night Test during the Australian tour later this year. Confirming the report, Ganguly added that Team India would also play a day-night Test against England in 2021 where India is scheduled to tour England for a five-match Test series.

The Men in Blue are scheduled to tour Australia in November this year to play three ODIs and four Tests. The last time India toured Australia, the visitors had registered a historic win defeating the hosts at home 2-1 under Virat Kohli as India.

Speaking to ANI after the apex council meeting on Sunday, Sourav Ganguly said, "Day-night Test will happen and we will make a public announcement. The second Test against England next year. Yes, against Australia also."

READ | Sanjay Manjrekar Answers The Biggest Question Of Them All: How Does He Handle His Haters?

READ | Josh Hazlewood Threatens To Mankad This Indian Player And It Is Not Ashwin