Cheteshwar Pujara Reveals Fun Way Of Entertaining Himself And Daughter In Mumbai Biobubble

Cheteshwar Pujara is currently playing his trade for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). The right-hander last featured in the lucrative league in 2014 where he played for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and since then, he had gone unsold at the IPL auctions. However, Pujara found bidders in the form of CSK at the IPL 2021 auction. The Cheteshwar Pujara IPL 2021 bid was won by CSK for â‚¹50 lakh.

Cheteshwar Pujara tries to impress his daughter through basketball

The Cheteshwar Pujara IPL 2021 deal came as a major surprise considering he is a Test specialist, which is why when he was sold at the auction, the auction room erupted in applause. While Pujara is a part of the CSK team 2021, he hasn't yet been able to break into the side's playing XI in the first three games. Not being a part of CSK's playing XI hasn't dampened Pujara's spirits as he has found a way of entertaining himself and his daughter in the exhausting bio-secure bubble in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, Pujara took to Instagram and uploaded a story where is seen playing basketball. The Cheteshwar Pujara daughter, Aditi is also present alongside her father as she watches him put the ball through the basket. Pujara captioned the story, "Trying to impress the little one! #ipldiaries."

Meanwhile, the CSK team 2021, who lost their opening clash against Delhi Capitals, have made a remarkable comeback and registered consecutive wins over Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. The Men in Yellow, who are currently placed third in the IPL 2021 points table, have a golden opportunity to go to the top of the points table by trouncing KKR. CSK will take on KKR in Match 15 of the IPL 2021 on Wednesday, April 21 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The KKR vs CSK live stream will commence at 7:30 PM (IST).

KKR vs CSK live telecast and live streaming details

For the KKR vs CSK live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Wednesday, April 21. For KKR vs CSK live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The KKR vs CSK live stream in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

