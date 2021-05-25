Cheteshwar Pujara Reveals His Gaming Partner Outside Indian Dressing Room; See Picture

While the postponement of the Indian Premier League may have put cricketing action to a standstill in India, the Indian cricket team is gearing up for a number of high-profile matches. The Virat Kohli-led side are slated to feature in the India vs New Zealand World Test Championship Final next month, after which they will clash against England in five Test matches. The players have assembled in Mumbai where they are currently under quarantine before they fly to the UK. Cheteshwar Pujara recently revealed how he is spending time in isolation with his family.

Cheteshwar Pujara reveals quarantine gaming partner

India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara has contributed significantly towards the success of the Indian team in the longer format over the years with his gutsy batting performances. The right-hander will also be the key for the team during their England tour. While the cricketing star is known for countering the opposition bowlers with his astute defense and exemplary resilience, he has on multiple occasions revealed that he takes to PlayStation to unwind himself off the field.

The 33-year-old took to his Instagram account to post a story with his daughter while being confined in his hotel room in Mumbai. He was seen enjoying a video game with his 'quarantine gaming partner' in the picture. The player's daughter was seen contesting in a video game against him. Moreover, she was also seen sporting a Chennai Super Kings jersey in the picture. Watch Cheteshwar Pujara's latest Instagram story here -

Cheteshwar Pujara stats in Test cricket

The Cheteshwar Pujara stats make up for a staggering read. Across 142 innings spanning 85 Tests, the champion cricketer has aggregated 6,244 runs. He has compiled 18 centuries and 29 half-centuries in the process. He has established himself as vital cog for team India in red-ball cricket and has played a number of memorable knocks in the format under tough situations.

India vs New Zealand in WTC Final

The Virat Kohli and co. have been in stunning form in red-ball cricket and their dominant performers against Australia and England are a testament to the same. They face a stiff challenge as they lock horns with the spirited New Zealand side in the inaugural World Test Championship Final next month. The India vs New Zealand contest will be played at Southampton from June 18 to 22. India have announced a 25-man squad for the all-important fixture. Here is the India squad for WTC Final -

India squad for WTC Final

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla, KS Bharat

