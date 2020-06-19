Cheteshwar Pujara Says Indian Pacers Are Charged Up To Play The D/N Test In Australia

Cheteshwar Pujara has said that the Indian fast bowlers are eager to take on the top-ranked Australia in the Pink-Ball Test match that is scheduled to be played at the Adelaide Oval on December 11. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Mohammed Shami are doing well in the limited-overs while Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav (also including Shami and Bumrah) are doing exceptionally well in red-ball cricket.

'A great feeling for all our fast bowlers': Cheteshwar Pujara

"Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Ishant Sharma already have experience of playing with the pink ball. I am sure all of them are eager to play with it, they must have enjoyed a lot in the Eden Gardens Test. Bowling with the pink ball in Australian conditions I am sure will be a great feeling for all our fast bowlers,” said Cheteshwar Pujara while interacting on Sony Ten Pit Stop.

Among the current lot of pacers, Bumrah has been one of the stand-out bowlers in the longest format as he has registered five-wicket hauls in South Africa, England, and Australia in the 2018-19 season. He had made his Test debut against the Proteas in January 2018. Pujara on the other hand had scored close to 600 runs when India had toured Australia in 2018/19 as Kohli & Co. registered their first-ever Test series win on Australian soil.

India Tour of Australia 2020

As per various reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources have confirmed that the schedule has been agreed upon by both the cricket boards i.e. the BCCI as well as Cricket Australia (CA). However, the decision has been made taking into consideration that Australia's COVID-19 situation does not worsen, and should that happen, then the one venue option might be brought back.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that the second Test match at the Adelaide Oval will be a Day-Night affair while the last two matches will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Sydney Cricket Ground respectively.

Can India create history once again?

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Australia in the 2018-19 season 2-1 in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

(Image Courtesy: AP)