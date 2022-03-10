Cheteshwar Pujara Set To Join Sussex County Cricket Club Amid IPL 2022 Snub

Sussex have signed Cheteshwar Pujara as their overseas player for the upcoming domestic season. The Indian batter replaced Travis Head, who won’t be available for the upcoming season due to a hectic international schedule and personal commitments. Travis Head is ready to embrace parenthood with his wife set to deliver a baby.

Pujara, meanwhile, will be joining Sussex County Cricket Club after going unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction. The veteran was also dropped from India’s squad for the ongoing two-match Test series against Sri Lanka after a poor run of form over the last 12 months or so.

Pujara has prior experience of playing in county cricket. He will be available from Sussex’s first game in the first-class competition and will be available until their last match of the 50-over competition. Pujara sounded fairly excited for his upcoming county stint.

I have always enjoyed my time in the UK: Cheteshwar Pujara

“I am excited and honoured to be a part of the historic Sussex County Cricket Club for the upcoming season. I do look forward to joining up with the Sussex family soon and be a part of its rich cricketing history. Over the years I have always enjoyed my time in the UK playing county cricket, so eagerly looking forward to the new stint and hope to contribute to the club’s success,” Pujara said.

Earlier, Head, who played a key role in Australia’s 4-0 win in the Ashes, put forth a clarification on not being available for the upcoming domestic season in England.

“I would like to stress that it’s important for me to support Jessica over the Australian winter while balancing a busy international schedule. It comes with disappointment during a very exciting period for me personally that I won’t be returning this season,” Head said.

Sussex have also roped in Australian batter Josh Philippe for the first-class tournament and T20 Blast. The right-handed batter has mostly made a name for himself while playing for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League. He has also played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL. Phillipe also was delighted for his county stint.

“I am delighted to be joining Sussex for the T20 Blast and the County Championship. The opportunity to play in England with a young and talented Sussex squad is something I am really looking forward to,” Philippe said.

