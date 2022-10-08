Cheteshwar Pujara Set To Start New Innings, Asks Fans To Guess New Team Name

Cheteshwar Pujara is one of the most dependable players for Team India in the longest format of the game. However, the right-handed batsman's form has been questioned lately as he has failed to produce big scores. Pujara played well in the county championship but did not do well in the recent Irani Trophy. On Friday, the cricketer took to his social media account to make a major announcement for the fans.

Cheteshwar Pujara drops hint about joining a new cricket team

The renowned Indian batter posted a picture in a blue jersey with his name and number. In the photo caption, he wrote about feeling great to join the new team but did not reveal the name of the team as it will be unveiled on Monday, 10th October. While playing for India in Test matches, Pujara has represented the team in 96 matches scoring 6792 runs with an average of 43.81. The test specialist has not had much success in white ball cricket representing men in blue in just 4 matches. He was never included in the squad for the shortest format of the game. In county matches, Pujara scored 614 runs from8 matches at an average of 102.33.

It feels great to start this new innings!



Can you guess my new team's name?



Stay tuned for more updates! #NewTeam #Cricket #Surprise pic.twitter.com/2fUPZbTXql — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) October 7, 2022

Irani Trophy: Saurashtra loses to the Rest of India, Cheteshwar Pujara fails to deliver

The recent Irani Trophy witnessed the Rest of India beating Saurashtra by 8 wickets to claim the Irani Trophy. Saurashtra batting first was bowled out for just 98 runs in their first innings. Cheteshwar Pujara could only score 1 run, while Dharmendrasinh Jadeja top-scored for the team with 28 runs. For the Rest of India pacers Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Sen and Umran Malik shared all wickets between them. Kumar picked up 45 wickets, while Sen and Malik picked up 3 wickets. Kuldeep Sen accounted for Pujara's wicket forcing him to edge one to the slip by creating an extra bounce.

The Rest of India posted 374 runs on the board with Sarfaraz Khan scoring a century (132 runs). Skipper Hanuma Vihari (82) and Saurabh Kumar (55 runs)were the other contributors with the bat. For Saurashtra, Chetan Sakariya picked up 5 wickets in the first innings. Saurashtra did put up a good fight in the second innings with skipper Jaydev Unadkat scoring 89 runs, while Arpit Vasavada, Prerak Mankad and Sheldon Jackson all scored half-centuries to take the team total to 380 runs. Pujara once again scored just one run edging the ball to keeper KS Bharat off Kuldeep Sen's bowling. The Rest of India managed to chase down the target of 105 runs with Abhimanyu Easwaran remaining unbeaten on 63 runs.