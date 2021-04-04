Cheteshwar Pujara Sure He Can't Do One Specific Thing Rishabh Pant Can; Adjusting For IPL

Fans sure are excited to watch India's Test specialist batsman Cheteshwar Pujara playing the IPL 2021. Cheteshwar Pujara was picked by Chennai at his base price of INR 50 lakh. The franchise had said that the reason they picked Pujara was that they wanted to pay respect to him for being a devotee of Test cricket. However, Pujara has been adjusting to his batting stance and techniques in order to be a fruitful buy for MS Dhoni-led Chennai side. Recently, Pujara's aggressive batting video in the net also went viral. In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Pujara talked about what will be his game plan, shots he has added into his arsenal, and also talked about India's wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant.

Talking about Delhi's new captain Rishabh Pant and his reverse-scooping Jimmy Anderson in Test cricket, Pujara said, "He has a unique way of looking at things. He is successful because he is fearless. And he has to bat the way he knows - by assessing the situation, and if he thinks he can do that, then why not. He can only be successful backing his own strengths. He is very instinctive. And he has to stick to that. Everyone including us in the dressing room was stunned, but that is something unique about him. If he can pull that off, again and again, there is nothing wrong."

On being asked whether he can play the reverse scoop shot like Rishabh Pant, Pujara said, "Never! I can't do that. I can't do that. Going over the third man by reverse-scooping as a right-hander is tough. Going over fine leg, that I have tried."

'Hanuma Vihari should also be part of the IPL'

Pujara revealed that he himself is very pleased to be back in the T20 tournament, but he does feel bad for his India teammate Hanuma Vihari, who went unsold in the auction earlier this year. Pujara said that he is really pleased that whatever he has done for Team India got noticed and accordingly the results came. Pujara added, "The only guy missing out at this stage is Hanuma Vihari. I feel for him. He was previously part of the IPL. I feel that he should also be part of the IPL."

Pujara also revealed that he has added 'the scoop over fine leg against a fast bowler' in his batting arsenal ahead of the IPL 2021. The MS Dhoni-led side will kickstart their campaign against last year's runners-up Delhi at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.

(Image Credits: PTI/Twitter/@ChennaiIPL/AP)