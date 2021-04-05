Cheteshwar Pujara Surprises Fans After Naming Most Fearless Shot He Has Played So Far

India's batting mainstay in the purest format of the game, Cheteshwar Pujara had failed to find an IPL team since 2015. The right-hander last featured in the lucrative league in 2014 where he played for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). However, Pujara found bidders in the form of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the IPL 2021 auction as he was bought by the franchise for a price of â‚¹50 lakhs.

Cheteshwar Pujara IPL 2021: CSK's latest recruit reveals most fearless stroke he has played

The Cheteshwar Pujara IPL 2021 deal came as a major surprise considering he is a Test specialist, which is why when he was sold at the auction, the auction room erupted in applause. The Saurashtra based cricketer was recently involved in a conversation with ESPNCricinfo where he spoke in length about his return to the IPL and why he is confident of doing well in the format.

One of the things Pujara opened up on during the chat was Rishabh Pant's outrageous reverse sweep off James Anderson's bowling in the Test series vs England and also named the most fearless stroke that he has played. Speaking about Pant executing that shot, Pujara said that the southpaw is successful because he is fearless. According to the batsman, Pant should bat the way he knows - by assessing the situation, and if he can pull that off, again and again, there is nothing wrong.

On being asked if he had tried such a shot, Pujara straightaway said 'Never.' He added that he can't do that because going over the third man by reverse-scooping as a right-hander is tough. However, Pujara revealed that going over fine leg is one shot that he has tried.

Speaking about the most fearless shot he has played, Pujara named the scoop over fine leg against a fast bowler. The Test specialist further revealed that he has done that in the IPL at least three or four times. Recalling the stroke, Pujara stated that he remembers fetching a four that way when during the IPL 2014 in Dubai when playing for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). However, this year, Pujara is expected to be an integral part of the CSK squad, with perhaps more playing opportunities under MS Dhoni.

CSK IPL 2021 schedule

Meanwhile, according to the CSK IPL 2021 schedule, MS Dhoni's men will take on Delhi Capitals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Saturday, April 10 in Mumbai. The CSK vs DC game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). The three-time IPL champions will play their first five matches in Mumbai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata.

CSK squad

CSK players retained

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R.Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif.

CSK players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Moeen Ali (â‚¹7 crore), K Gowtham (â‚¹9.25 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (â‚¹50 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (â‚¹20 lakh), K. Bhagath Varma (â‚¹20 lakh), C Hari Nishanth (â‚¹20 lakh)

SOURCE: CSK INSTAGRAM