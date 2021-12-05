Cheteshwar Pujara Survives LBW Scare Off Ajaz Patel Only To Be Dismissed After 2 Overs

The third day's play of the ongoing Test series between India and New Zealand saw Cheteshwar Pujara survive an LBW scare after the on-field umpire gave him out off Ajaz Patel's bowling in the 34th over. Pujara was hit on the pads after he tried to play the turn by coming outside the line. As soon as the ball hit his pads, Patel appealed while the umpire raised his finger in the bowler's favour. Pujara went to his batting partner Shubman Gill and had a chat with him for a couple of seconds before going upstairs to review the decision. The decision was reversed as Pujara received another chance at the crease.

Pujara, on the other hand, couldn't hold on for long, as Patel dismissed him outside edge in the 36th over. Pujara returned to the pavilion three runs shy of his 32nd half-century in Test cricket. Earlier in the day, Pujara suffered a couple of blows to his body after New Zealand pacers decided to take him on by delivering back-to-back bouncers. Pujara scored 47 runs off 97 balls before being dismissed by Patel. The right-handed batter missed out on another chance to score a long-awaited century. Pujara hasn't scored a ton in nearly three years with his last century coming against Australia during the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test

Coming back to the match, the Virat Kohli-led side is currently leading after dismissing New Zealand for their lowest-ever Test total in India in the second innings. With the help of Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, and Jayant Yadav, India bowled the Kiwis out for just 62 runs. India had earlier amassed a total of 325 runs in the first innings. Despite the hammering, Kohli decided not to enforce a follow-on and instead chose to bat in the third innings.

Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara opened the batting for India and put together a 107-run partnership before Patel struck to pick his 11th wicket in the game by dismissing Agarwal. India are currently two wickets down at the time of publishing this copy. Shubman Gill is batting alongside Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Image: bcci.tv