Cheteshwar Pujara takes 1st dose of COVID vaccine, urges fans to get theirs 'if eligible'

Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara and his wife Puja received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, days after the government announced vaccinations for people aged between 18 and 45. Pujara took to social media to share pictures of him and his wife getting vaccinated at a centre. Pujara urged his fans to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible. "Puja and I got our first dose of the vaccine today. Urge each one of you to try and get yours too if eligible," the Indian Test specialist wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma received their first jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine. Both Kohli and Ishant shared their experiences on social media, where they could be seen getting vaccinated at a centre just like everyone else. Shikhar Dhawan and Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane too had received the first vaccine doses recently. Team coach Ravi Shastri, legendary cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev were among the other cricketers who have taken the vaccine dose.

Most of these active cricketers will leave for England next month, where the Men in Blue are slated to play the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and a Test series against the three lions.

COVID-19 and IPL

Meanwhile, the cricket fraternity suffered a huge blow last week as the BCCI called off the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to COVID-19. After several players and support staff, based out of different camps and bubbles, returned positive results, BCCI had to postpone the tournament indefinitely owing to the safety and security of participants.

It is not yet clear when the IPL will restart, but media reports suggest that the BCCI could conduct the remaining matches of the cash-rich tournament in September this year, before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup. Reports suggest that the remainder of the tournament could be held in UAE later this year, where the ICC is also contemplating hosting the T20 World Cup in case the ongoing COVID-19 situation remains grim in India.

(Image Credit: PTI/Twitter/Cheteshwar)