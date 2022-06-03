Cheteshwar Pujara Talks About Taking Body Blows In Brisbane Test: 'I Refused Painkillers'

After being humiliated in Adelaide Team India bounced back and made history by beating Australia in their own den. India breached the Gabba fortress to win the four-match Test series 2-1 and lift the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. One of the architects of India's victory at Gabba was Cheteshwar Pujara. The Saurashtra batsman scored a match-winning half-century but that innings will be best remembered for the 14 blows he took on his body.

Brisbane Test: Chesteshwar Pujara credits body blows for his solid innings

Cheteshwar Pujara dug deep and showed immense courage in countering Australia’s bowling attack on the final day of The Gabba Test in Brisbane. The batsman was hit on the helmet thrice and took nasty blows on the body and fingers.

Speaking to ANI about the courageous inning Pujara said, "I think it (body blows) motivated me to do better. Yes, I was in a bit of pain during the first two blows. When I was stuck 2-3 times more at the same spot, the pain was more. At one point I was hit in my fingers, it was unbearable. It was unbearable. I had a chat with physio and he asked If I want to take painkillers. I refused because I do not take medicines during the game because it disturbs my concentration sometimes."

He further said, "So I just told myself that I am being hit on my body, but my focus to draw the game or win it for my country. My focus was to ensure that we do not lose too many wickets during the first two sessions, during the final day of the game."

Throwback to India's unforgettable run chase during Brisbane Test

India chased down a mammoth target of 328 runs on the back of Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 89-run knock. India completed the chase on the final day of the Test match when most people thought the game would either end in a draw or in India's defeat. Batting first, Australia scored 369 runs, with Marnus Labuschagne scoring a century, while Pat Cummins contributed with a gritty half-century. India in their reply scored 336 runs with Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur scoring half-centuries.

Australia in their second innings put up 294 runs on board courtesy of some fine knock by Steve Smith. Smith scored 55 off 74 balls and was Australia's highest run-getter in the innings. Mohammed Siraj picked up a five-wicket haul for India. Chasing a target of 328 runs for victory India lost Rohit Sharma early. However, Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara were involved in a crucial partnership as they scored 91 and 56 runs respectively. Ajinkya Rahane scored 24 runs before being dismissed by Cummins. Rishabh Pant was left to play the remaining overs in the match and he made it count scoring a crucial unbeaten knock of 89 runs and helping India finish the chase before the end of the play.