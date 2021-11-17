Cheteshwar Pujara Was Called 'Steve' In Racist Context At Yorkshire County: Azeem Rafiq

Former Yorkshire Cricket County Club (YCCC) cricketer Azeem Rafiq’s testimony recently lead to the unearthing of several alleged cases of institutional racism. Locked in a battle with the County club, Rafiq recently made his testimony to the parliamentary Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS). Following this, Rafiq revealed that Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara was also targeted with racist slurs during his time in England.

While explaining the racial treatment he was subjected to at the Yorkshire County club, he also revealed that Cheteshwar Pujara was given a racist name during his playing time at the club. Rafiq claimed that players of Asian origin were given a standard nickname 'Steve' at the club and even Pujara was called the same. He revealed that Jack Brooks started calling the Indian batsman as ‘Steve’ instead of his real first name.

Rafiq further exclaimed that all the English players, the Yorkshire Post, Yorkshire website, Yorkshire twitter page and even commentators called Pujara as Steve. He said that even the name 'Kevin' was used for people of colour in a derogatory manner by the members of the club. Back in 2018, Pujara had revealed that he was called 'Steve' by teammates. He had also mentioned that he wasn’t comfortable with his Yorkshire teammates calling him by the name.

Azeem Rafiq accuses Alex Hales using racial slur 'Kevin'

Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq who had earlier made allegations of facing racism and bullying while playing for Yorkshire has further opened up about some of the incidents that happened during his time playing club cricket in England. Speaking to the DCMS committee hearing in the parliament, the former off-spinner revealed that former England opener Alex Hales has named his dog "Kevin" because it was a black one. He further went on to add that "Kevin" was a nickname used by the then Yorkshire skipper Gary Ballance all the time for people of select colour.

Azeem Rafiq racism row

Rafiq had first made the allegations of racism against the club and his former teammates in 2018. However, Yorkshire only acknowledged that a formal inquiry into the matter has been launched in September 2020, after Rafiq went to the press. Earlier this year, Yorkshire released its report and admitted that Rafiq was subjected to racism on several occasions. But on October 28, Yorkshire issued a statement where it refused to accept the report of its internal panel and said, "There is no conduct or action taken by any of its employees, players or Executives that warrants disciplinary action."

The statement caused massive uproar, forcing the ECB to step in and suspend the club from hosting international matches until it can "meet the standards expected of an international venue, ECB member and First Class County". The report also resulted in a series of resignations as Roger Hutton, chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, including other board members, stepped down from their respective positions on Friday. Hutton cited the unwillingness of board members to apologise for the racism allegations made against the club as the reason for his resignation. He also accused the club of nurturing a culture that refuses to accept change.

Image: AP/ PTI