CHI Vs ISM Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Taipei T10 League Live Game Info

The first qualifier Pool 2 match of the ongoing Taipei T10 League 2020 will be played between Chiayi Swingers (CHI) and ICCT Smashers (ISM). The CHI vs ISM live match will be played at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled for Saturday, May 9 and will start at 9:00 AM IST.

Here is our CHI vs ISM Dream11 Team and CHI vs ISM Dream11 Prediction that will give you an idea of CHI vs ISM Dream11 Top Picks and bring you the best CHI vs ISM live match results.

CHI vs ISM Dream11 Prediction: Preview

The ongoing Taipei T10 League 2020 is the first-ever edition of Taipei’s premier 10-overs tournament. Eight teams are participating in the event which will run from April 25 till May 17. The upcoming CHI vs ISM live match is a first qualifier Pool-2 match of the competition.

CHI vs ISM Dream11 Prediction: CHI vs ISM Dream11 Team from squads

CHI vs ISM Dream11 Prediction: CHI Squad

Vishwajit Tawar, Pruthvi More, Saurabh Hajari (C), Sidhesh Pilankar, Devesh Barshilia, Nitish Nair, Swaraj Shevagan, Rajsingh Chandan (WK), Yogesh Rajput, Deepak Mishra, Prashant Lokhande, Manoj Thorat, Abhijeet Utekar, Jeevan Galdar, Sourabh Patil, Shubham Pawar Shriyansh Shankar.

CHI vs ISM Dream11 Prediction: ISM Squad

Arya Shah, Dev Shah, Devang Shah, Dirvesh Jain, Manan Shah, Manoj Ladha, Mohit Gaur, Priyesh Shah, Neel Bhimani, Nirav Shah (C), Rajesh Mehta, Sachin Bhimani, Sandeep Patel, Sandeep Roonwal, Sanjay Patel, Sanjay Zaveri, Shrey Doshi, Sonik Shah, Ujjaval Vekariya, Vinit Chattrani.

CHI vs ISM Dream11 Prediction: CHI vs ISM Dream11 Team

Here is the CHI vs ISM Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points:

Wicketkeeper – Priyesh Shah

All-rounders – Devang Shah, Vishwajit Tawar, Swaraj Shevagan

Batsmen – Dirvesh Jain (c), Rajesh Mehta (vc), Devesh Barshilia

Bowlers – Shrey Doshi, Pruthvi More, Sidhesh Pilankar, Sandeep Patel

CHI vs ISM Dream11 Prediction: CHI vs ISM match prediction

CHI start off as favourites to win the CHI vs ISM live match as per our CHI vs ISM match prediction and CHI vs ISM Dream11 team.

CHI vs ISM Dream11 Prediction: CHI vs ISM Live Streaming

The CHI vs ISM live streaming can be found on SportsTiger, who are also the official broadcasters of the competition.

Please note that the above CHI vs ISM Dream11 prediction, CHI vs ISM Dream11 team and CHI vs ISM Dream11 Top Picks are based on our own analysis. The CHI vs ISM Dream11 team and CHI vs ISM Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

