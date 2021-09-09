Chief Selector Chetan Sharma Explains Reason Behind Chahal's Exclusion From T20 WC Squad

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal saw his exclusion from the 15-man Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, after BCCI’s announcement on Wednesday, September 8. The team was announced by BCCI secretary Jay Shah and chief selector Chetan Sharma elucidated on BCCI’s decision to not include Chahal in the team. Chetan Sharma cited the need for spinners who can bowl fast as the reason while talking about Chahal not making it to the team. The T20 World Cup begins with the Group stages matches on October 17 and the Super-12 matches will begin on October 23.

While speaking during the post-announcement media interaction, The Chairman of Selectors for BCCI, Sharma said, “We have picked Rahul Chahar over Yuzi as we wanted someone who bowls fast and gets pace off the pitch. He also gets the ball to grip through the surface. Youngster Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy were preferred by BCCI, over a more experienced Yuzvendra Chahal. On the inclusion of Varun Chakravarthy into the 15-man Indian squad, who has played only three T20 Internationals till now, Sharma added, “He is the mystery bowler and teams are not able to read him. He has bowled well in IPL and he will be a surprise package”.

Congratulations everyone who got selected in team India for T20 World Cup.feel bad for @SDhawan25 and @yuzi_chahal they r consistent in this shorter format.Yuzi took 21 wickets in last IPL in dubai/Abudhabi/Sarjan He is all time highest wicket taker for INDIA in T20 #T20WorldCup — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 8, 2021

R Ashwin returns to the Indian T20 team for the first time after more than four years

Yuzi Chahal has been India’s best T20

spinner for the last few years. And he’s the second best T20 spinner in the world after Rashid Khan. India picks 5 spinners and he isn’t one of them. Let that sink in. #IndianCricketTeam — Wear a Mask. Get Vaccinated, India (@cricketaakash) September 8, 2021

India’s spin department heading into the tournament consists of spinners with the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy. Ashwin’s inclusion into the team comes as a surprise for Indian cricket fans as he last appeared in a T20 International match in 2017 against the West Indies. While shedding his thoughts on Ashwin’s surprise entry into the squad, Sharma further said, “Ravichandran Ashwin has been playing in the IPL regularly. He has performed well there. When you go into the World Cup, you need an off-spinner, everyone has an idea that the wickets in the UAE will get slower as IPL will also be played there. Spinners will get assistance so having an off-spinner holds the key. Washington Sundar is injured and Ashwin is an asset for the team. He has performed well in the IPL so that is why he has found a place for himself in the squad”. Another good news for fans in the announcement was former Captain MS Dhoni's inclusion in the squad as a team mentor. India will start their T20 World Cup campaign on October 24 against neighbors and arch-rivals Pakistan.

With inputs from ANI

Image: @chetans1987-Twitter/ PTI