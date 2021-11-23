Chief Selector George Bailey To 'step Aside' From Casting Vote On Tim Paine's Future

Chief selector George Bailey has decided to recuse himself from voting if there is a split decision on whether Tim Paine should be included in the Australian Test side following the 'sexting scandal'.

Paine on last Friday quit Test captaincy ahead of the Ashes series after his four-year-old alleged lewd conversation with a then female colleague came to light recently.

The wicketkeeper batter, however, has expressed his desire to play in the opening Ashes Test in Brisbane starting December 8.

"If the panel was not in agreeance with Tim's position going forward and it was going to come down to a vote, then I would step aside and leave that to Tony and Justin (Langer) to work through," Bailey, who shares a personal and business relationship with Paine, said on the Cricket Etc podcast.

"They're both aware of that."

Apart from Bailey, who succeeded Trevor Hohns as head selector earlier this year, coach Justin Langer and Tony Dodemaide are part of the three-man selection panel, which will make the call.

The 36-year-old Paine had undergone an invasive surgery in September for pain in his neck and left arm due to a bulging disc.

He grabbed six catches for Tasmania's second XI in Hobart on Monday after returning to cricket.

If he is ignored for the first Test against England, it could spell the end of his international career.

"One thing Tim's always been pretty good at is the preparation side of things. He is quite meticulous," said Bailey, a former Australia white-ball skipper.

"There is no doubt it is not an ideal preparation, but we'll watch this game and he'll know how he gets through the four days as much as anyone."