Chief Selector MSK Prasad Reveals Tough Decisions Against 'Legends' Of The Game

Given the enormous popularity of cricket in India, the work of a top selector becomes even more difficult, as his moves are often followed by billions of people. Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad, who led the selection committee from 2016 to 2020, had to deal with the same issues, as he was frequently scrutinized for bold decisions. While his career was marred by a number of controversies, the ex-India wicketkeeper recently highlighted how he had to take a lot of courageous calls throughout his tenure, even against some of the biggest Indian cricketing talents.

Indian cricket news: MSK Prasad reveals how he had to go against 'legends' of the game

The ex-BCCI chief selector recently provided fans with a justification for going against stalwarts of Indian cricket, keeping the future in mind. MSK Prasad stated in an interview with cricket.com that the position of a selector necessitates making difficult decisions. The 46-year-old believes that there is no space for emotion while picking a team since it is critical for an individual to hold his emotions at bay while taking such tough calls.

Citing the examples of Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, Prasad stated how their contributions remain unparalleled. Furthermore, he also added that the two legendary cricketers were 'unique', and it will not be possible to find such campaigners again. He did, however, emphasise the need of choosing potential successors, labelling it as the most crucial role for a selector. Prasad seemingly looked pleased with the Indian cricket team making it to the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) Final.

Speaking on Virat Kohli and co.'s recent triumphs, the former wicketkeeper-batsman pointed out that the Indian cricket team thoroughly deserves the humongous success. Prasad also seemed to be pleased with the selection committee's efforts. He feels the selectors played their part in helping India qualify for the WTC Final. It is worth noting that while Prasad often has been scrutinised for his role by a certain section of fans, there are a number of players who thrived and currently are mainstays in the Indian line-up.

India vs New Zealand WTC Final dates

Virat Kohli and co. face a stiff challenge as they take on an in-form New Zealand team in the ultimate clash of the competition. The India vs New Zealand WTC Final will be played at Southampton from June 18 to 22. India have announced a formidable 25-member squad for WTC Final and the subsequent England Test series. Here is the India squad for WTC Final:

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper).

