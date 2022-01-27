Chopra Points At Absence Of T20 WC Players In India Squad; 'no Discussion About Him'

The Indian Team for the ODI and T20I series against West Indies was announced on Wednesday with Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Hooda getting their maiden call up to the national side. Going by the look of both the team's couple of players who were part of the T20 World Cup, were not picked up for the series. Aakash Chopra has spoken about team selection and also discussed the non-selection of two T20 World Cup players for the India vs West Indies series.

IND vs WI: Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy left out of the series

While talking on the YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out at exclusion of Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy for IND vs WI ODI and T20I series and also spoke about R Ashwin's absence. He said, "About Ashwin, I don’t know. It was reported that he won’t be available for 1.5 months but BCCI hasn’t released anything like that. Nothing has been spoken about Rahul Chahar or Varun Chakravarthy. We really didn’t know where these guys are.”

The former Test opener was really happy for Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Hppda who received India call up on the back of their good performance but raised questions about the exclusion of Ishan Kishan from the ODI team. He added: “Ravi Bishnoi is picked for the first time. No one is talking about Rahul Chahar, which is very very surprising. Venkatesh Iyer is dropped, I believe, because he played two ODIs (in South Africa). Deepak Hooda is getting an opportunity, who provides an off-spin option. Even Ishan Kishan is no more a part of the team. It’s very interesting because all these guys (who are not a part of the squad) were picked only a few months ago in the T20 World Cup and I thought ‘Are you going to back them?’ It doesn’t seem the case.”.

IND vs WI squad

India ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), D Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan.

India T20I squad: Rohit Sharma(Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.

West Indies ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Image: Aakash Chopra / Twitter