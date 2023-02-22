Chopra's Old Video With Suniel Shetty Selecting India XI Goes Viral Amid KL Rahul Debate

Indian batsman KL Rahul's inclusion in the playing XI for the first and second Test matches against Australia has sparked a heated debate between former cricketers, Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra. Prasad believes that some other player should get a chance to play in place of Rahul because of the latter's poor form in the longest format. Chopra, on the other hand, backed Rahul as an opener and called Prasad an agenda peddler in his YouTube video.

This triggered a series of back-and-forth between Prasad and Chopra, who took the mantle of defending Rahul in his own hands. Now, an old video of Chopra has gone viral on social media, where the former cricketer can be seen having a chat with Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and calling him his "mentor" and "big brother". It is important to note that Shetty is the father-in-law of KL Rahul, who recently got married to his daughter Athiya.

Rahul has not been able to stand up to the team's expectations and has also given them a chance to rethink their decision. Rahul has also been in the hands of the critics and many cricketing experts are slamming him for his poor form.

In his last 10 innings, Rahul has scored just 125 runs at a dismal average of 12.50 with no century or half-century to his name. In the year 2022, Rahul played six matches and scored 175 runs at an average of 15.90. His highest score in 2022 was 50, which he smashed against South Africa in Johannesburg. Overall, Rahul has played 47 matches and has scored 2642 runs at an average of 33.44 with seven centuries and 13 half-centuries to his name. Rahul has a better average at home (44.13) than his has in away (30.69) matches.

What Rohit and Dravid said about Rahul's form?

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid previously in a press briefing had said that Rahul has an exceptional overseas record and they continue to back him.

“Of late there has been a lot of talk about his (KL Rahul) batting. For us as the management, we look at the potential of any individual, not just KL, and players with potential will get extended run", Rohit said.

“Batting at Lord’s on a damp wicket, it was one of the best hundreds I have seen, Centurion also, so he has potential and we are backing him", Rohit added.

India head coach Rahul Dravid also highlighted KL Rahul overseas record and said, “KL Rahul has been one of our most successful overseas openers. He’s got a hundred in South Africa, England and we’ll continue to back him. I believe he has the quality and class to come out of this phase."

Image: Twitter