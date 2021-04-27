CHR Vs TWM Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News, Riders Vs Masters Tanzania T10 Preview

The Chui Riders will go up against the Twiga Masters in the 7th match of the Tanzania T10 League 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 AM IST (8:30 AM local time) from the Leader's Club Ground, Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania on April 28, 2021. Here is our CHR vs TWM Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

And a fantastic partnership of 92 runs between Zafar and Amit sees Chui Riders bag their first win of the league!



Streaming Partner: @FanCode

Management Partner: Tanzania Cricket Association #TT10 #TanzaniaT10League #tanzanialeagueðŸ‡¹ðŸ‡¿ #1XSportz #RHCvsCHR pic.twitter.com/SO2UhIE66r — Tanzania T10 League (@T10Tanzania) April 27, 2021

Tanzania T10 League: CHR vs TWM preview

Coming into this match as two of the bottom-most teams in the Tanzania T10 League, the Chui Riders and the Twiga Masters will be looking to move further up the points table with a win in this match. Playing the inaugural match of the tournament, the Twiga Masters were beaten soundly by the Rhino Challengers on April 25. Following this up with a drawn game against the Simba Heroes, the Masters now find themselves in penultimate place on the table with just 1 point.

Meanwhile, just one place above the Twiga Masters, the Chui Riders will come into this game having just won their first match at the Tanzania T10 League. After losing their first match of the series to the Simba Heroes by 17 runs, the Chui Riders came back strong with an 8 wicket win over the Rhino Challengers on April 27. A win in this game could take the Riders to second place on the table.

CHR vs TWM: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

Going by the completed Tanzania T10 League games that have taken place at this venue, we can expect the pitch to play out in a balanced manner. The pitch will be well suited for pacers, with some swing on offer early in the innings. Accuweather predicts rain almost incessantly through the morning in Tanzania, meaning that we may have a delayed game on Wednesday. The temperature will be 30°, with humidity at 91% and 88% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 102 (last five matches)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 1 of 6 Tanzania T10 League matches

Injury and Availability News

There are no injury concerns for the match.

CHR vs TWM Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

CHR: Zafar Khan (C), Amit Raghuvanshi, Jittin Pratap Singh, Salum Jumbe, Arsalaan Premji, Baraka Robert, Bhavesh Govind, Gokul Das, Issa Safari, Kibwana Salumu, Tambwe Rashidi

TWM: Abhik Patwa (C), Mohamed Omary, Ejaz Aziz, Mohammad Ali, Ashish Kamania, Karim Juma, Goodluck Andrew, Ayaz Mustafa, Adnan Zariwala, Alhaji Sadik, Zamoyoni Jaboneke

CHR vs TWM player record

With an average of 34 runs per match and 1 wicket to his name, CHR skipper Zafar Khan will be the most valuable players coming into this match. With 40 runs and 1 wicket from two matches, CHR batter Jittin Pratap Singh will be the second-highest scorer of the lot. Coming to bowling, Zamoyoni Jaboneke will be the best bowler with 2 wickets from just one match.

CHR vs TWM best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Zafar Khan, Jittin Pratap Singh, Zamoyoni Jaboneke

Vice-Captain – Adnan Zariwala, Mohammad Ali

Zafar Khan and Jittin Pratap Singh will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

CHR vs TWM Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mohamed Omary

Batsmen – Zafar Khan, Abhik Patwa, Ashish Kamania, Amit Raghuvanshi

All-Rounders – Salum Jumbe Ally, Jitin Singh

Bowlers – Goodluck Andrew, Kibwana Salum, Karim Juma Khan, Zamoyoni Jaboneke

CHR vs TWM Dream11 Prediction

According to our CHR vs TWM Dream11 prediction, the Chui Riders are likely to edge past Twiga and win this match.

Note: The CHR vs TWM player record and as a result, the CHR vs TWM best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CHR vs TWM Dream11 team and CHR vs TWM prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Tanzania cricket website