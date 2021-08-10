Last Updated:

Chris Cairns, Popular Ex-New Zealand Cricketer, On Life Support After Medical Emergency

Chris Cairns has not responded to treatment as expected and will soon be moved to a specialty hospital in Sydney, according to a report in NZ Herald. 

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Chris Cairns, aortic dissection, how old is chris cairns, chris cairns ill, chris cairns family, chris cairns illness, New Zealand cricketer admitted

Image: TheBarmyArmy/Twitter


Former New Zealand cricketer Chris Cairns is currently on life support following multiple procedures in Australia last week. The Kiwi all-rounder suffered aortic dissection at his home in Canberra last week. After this, the New Zealand cricketer has undergone multiple operations only to be placed on life support on Tuesday. The 51-year-old has not responded to treatment as expected and will soon be moved to a speciality hospital in Sydney, according to a report in NZ Herald. 

Cairns among cricket's greatest all-rounders

Cairns, who captained New Zealand in the 50-over format, is considered one of the greatest all-rounders to have ever played for his country. Cairns is one of only eight all-rounders in the world to reach a double in Test cricket, which is 200 wickets and 3,000 runs. Cairns is the third-fastest cricketer in the world to reach his Test double of 200 wickets and 3,000 runs in 58 Tests, only behind Ian Botham and Kapil Dev (50 Tests). Cairns has played 62 Tests and 215 ODIs for New Zealand between 1989 and 2006. He has 3,320 runs in the longest format and 4,950 in ODI cricket, including 218 and 201 wickets, respectively. 

READ | New Zealand names 3 spinners in T20 World Cup squad

In the later stage of his career, Cairns was caught up in a match-fixing scandal while playing in the now-defunct Indian Cricket League. He was captain of Chandigarh Lions in the short-lived league and was accused of fixing games. Cairns rejected all the claims and was later acquitted of all charges. Former New Zealand captain Brandon McCullum later accused Cairns of approaching him with fraudulent requests to manipulate matches. McCullum's timing of the allegations was questioned by Cairns, who wondered why he waited three years to file a complaint.

READ | New Zealand announce squad for T20 World Cup Team; 'TWO' big players dropped

Cairns was also embroiled in a court dispute with Lalit Modi, the former IPL chairman, who accused him of rigging matches in 2008. Cairns filed and won legal accusations against Modi. However, due to financial difficulties, Cairns was forced to scrub bus shelters after waging back-to-back court fights in the closing stages of his career. Cairns and his family then relocated to Australia's Canberra.

READ | Kane Williamson to play IPL Phase 2 despite New Zealand's tour of PAK & BAN

(Image Credit: TheBarmyArmy/Twitter)

READ | Is Colin Munro Retiring? New Zealand player drops hint on career post T20 World Cup snub
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND