Chris Gayle Became First Player To Hit Century In T20Is On This Day In 2007

On this day in 2007, West Indies power-hitter Chris Gayle became the first player in the world to score a century in T20I cricket. Gayle's century came against South Africa in the inaugural edition of the World T20, where he hit 117 runs off 57 balls with a strike rate of 205.26. Despite Gayle's heroic effort, South Africa defeated West Indies by 8 wickets, making it one of only nine instances in international Twenty20 cricket where the team, whose player scored a century, went on to lose the match. West Indies lost the match courtesy of an unbeaten 90-run knock by Herschelle Gibbs and a 22-ball 46 runs from Justin Kemp.

As far as the match is concerned, South Africa won the toss and elected to field first. Chris Gayle and Devon Smith opened the inning for West Indies and notched a 145-run partnership together. Smith was dismissed by Vernon Philander for 35 runs. After Smith's dismissal, no other West Indies batter could score more than 12 runs but Gayle held on to the crease and even reached his maiden T20I century before being dismissed by Johan van der Wath for 117. West Indies scored 205 runs in 20 overs and it seemed the game was over as chasing a total of that size back in the day was considered impossible.

However, South African batsmen kept their chances alive by putting up a good opening partnership of 54 runs. Protea skipper Graeme Smith scored 28 off 21 balls before he was dismissed by Ravi Rampaul. AB de Villiers was then dismissed by Fidel Edwards in the ninth over for just 16 runs. Gibbs and Kemp then played together to help the home side defeat West Indies by 8 wickets with 14 balls remaining. Even though West Indies lost the match, Gayle was awarded the player of the match trophy for his superb performance with the bat. Gayle has been named in the West Indies squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Rohit Sharma holds the record for most T20I centuries

After Chris Gayle, several other international players hit centuries in the shortest format of the game, taking the total to 66 with Ireland's Paul Stirling scoring the most latest T20I ton against Zimbabwe earlier this month. Indian batsman Rohit Sharma holds the record for scoring most T20I centuries, having reached the three-figure mark four times since his debut in 2007. Colin Munro and Glenn Maxwell are next on the list with three centuries each to their name. West Indies batter Evin Lewis has two T20I centuries to his name, his first one coming against India during a series in 2016, which saw KL Rahul also score a ton in reply, making it the only occasion in T20Is where centuries were scored in both the innings.

Image: AP