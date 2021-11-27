West Indies legend Chris Gayle has slammed the current openers in the shortest format of the game, saying they are responsible for killing entertainment in the sport with their cautious batting. Gayle has said that the modern-day openers have started playing too cautiously in the power plays, which has caused a dip in the standards of T20 cricket. Gayle further added that T10 cricket is now setting new standards when it comes to explosive batting. Gayle, who himself is an opener, has more than 14,000 runs in T20 cricket.

"I think, with T10 cricket, that’s how T20 cricket started. From the first over, batters used to go but T20 cricket has slowed down dramatically and T10 cricket has now raised the bar a bit. They’re killing the entertainment in T20 cricket, straight up, because, in those first six overs, we can get more as openers but guys are taking their own time," Gayle was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"I don’t know why batters get so cagey during the first six overs. When T20 cricket started, guys were going from ball one, if you really check the history of T20 cricket looking back on it. I don’t like that fact, I think we should go hard, keep the entertainment that is within the game of T20 cricket and continue to keep that aggression in the first six overs," Gayle added.

Abu Dhabi T10 League

As far as Gayle is concerned, the 42-year-old explosive batter has played four matches in the ongoing edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 league. Gayle has scored 125 runs at an average of 62.50 and with a strike rate of 198.41. Gayle, who plays for Team Abu Dhabi, has registered one fifty-plus score and one thirty-plus score in the competition so far with his highest being 52 not-out.

Gayle's side is currently on top of the points table with 10 points to its name. Team Abu Dhabi has played a total of six matches this season and has won five and lost just one.

