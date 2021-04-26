Chris Gayle Channelises Inner Amrish Puri, Teammates And Fans Left In Splits: WATCH

Punjab Kings' West Indies powerhouse Chris Gayle has made a decent start to IPL 2021, scoring 119 runs from 5 matches. However, the KL Rahul-led side has failed to consistently deliver results. Their recent win over Mumbai Indians, though, has moved them to the 5th spot on the IPL 2021 points table and they will look to continue their winning momentum versus a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders side in the upcoming match.

Keeping the cricket action aside, Chris Gayle is also known to be an entertainer off the field. The left-hander has always entertained fans both on and off the pitch. Be it his explosive batting on-field or his funny videos, the 'Universe Boss' has always left an impression upon the hearts of fans. Recently the cricketer was caught trying to pull off a famous dialogue from a superhit Bollywood movie

Chris Gayle tries to imitate Amrish Puri's 'Mogambo khush hua'

Recently, following the win over Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings uploaded a video in which the Jamaican star is seen in a jovial mood with teammates during a training session while trying to pull off a 'Mogambo khush hua'. He did fail to pull it off in the first attempt but managed to do it in the second. The iconic “Mogambo khush hua” line was delivered by the late legendary Amrish Puri in the blockbuster movie Mr. India. Here's the video:

Fans react to Chris Gayle's attempt

Man.... I wish I could have at least 10% of his attitude....!!!! So so cool ðŸ˜Ž pic.twitter.com/rOC9YKlMjG — H. Kaur (@Harneet02) April 24, 2021

#SaddaPunjab #IPL2021 "we also felt happy" .



Hum b khush hue ...hindi film dialogue soon k.... — Khan (@khan_0721) April 25, 2021

No matter what.... We love #gaylestorm # RCBIAN — Abid Pasha (@abidpasha1986) April 24, 2021

PBKS vs KKR live telecast

For the PBKS vs KKR live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Monday, April 26. For PBKS vs KKR live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Besides, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The PBKS vs KKR live stream in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Updated IPL 2021 points table

Chennai Super Kings' win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday took them to the top of the IPL 2021 points table. Delhi Capitals, who beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in super over, are level on points with CSK, i.e, 8 points each but the Men in Blue are second due to net run rate. RCB also have as 8 points but are third on the points table. Defending champions Mumbai Indians are fourth with 4 points.

After a win over Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings are 5th on the points table and are followed by Rajasthan Royals on the 6th spot. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders take the 7th and 8th spots on the table respectively. A win for KKR over PBKS on Monday will see them climb the table pushing SRH to last spot.

PBKS IPL 2021 schedule

After finishing Mumbai and Chennai leg, PBKS will now play their next set of fixtures at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad after which they will finish their league stage campaign in Bengaluru. Here's PBKS IPL 2021 schedule:

Image: Punjab Kings / Instagram