Chris Gayle Creates New World Record In T20 Cricket, Overtakes Ex-CSK Batsman Dwayne Smith

Punjab Kings batsman Chris Gayle is a legend of the shortest format of the game. The West Indian star has been the most prolific run-scorer in T20 cricket since the format's inception. Gayle's countless records in T20s are a testament to his prowess in the most modern format of the game.

Chris Gayle becomes holder of unwanted record in T20 cricket

In T20 cricket, Gayle has the records of scoring the most number of runs (13839), most hundreds (22), most fifties (86), most fours (1066), most sixes (1014), top score (175*), fastest century (30 balls) and fastest fifty (12 balls). Now, the West Indian veteran has registered another record which he wouldn't be so proud of. On Monday, Chris Gayle failed to affect the PBKS vs KKR scorecard as he was dismissed for a golden duck.

In doing so, Chris Gayle overtook his countrymate and former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Dwayne Smith in recording the most number of ducks in T20 cricket. Dwayne Smith has 28 ducks to his name in T20 cricket and Gayle now has 29 to his name.

A first ball duck for the Universe Boss!@ShivamMavi23 induces an outside edge, DK takes it and he wanted #KKR to review it. It is in their favour and Gayle has to return.https://t.co/sBoaBIpF2J #PBKSvKKR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/X3dnY3cAXB — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 26, 2021

The West Indian duo is followed by Pakistan veterans Shahid Afridi and Umar Akmal. Both Shahid Afridi and Umar Akmal have 27 ducks to their name in the most popular format of the game.

PBKS vs KKR scorecard

Having won the toss, Eoin Morgan invited Punjab Kings to bat first in Monday's match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which was hosting its first match of the IPL 2021. The Kings started off meticulously, scoring 29/0 in the first five overs. However, once KL Rahul was dismissed in the sixth over for 19, Punjab started crumbling like a pack of cards as they lost wickets at regular intervals. None of their batsmen could play an innings of substance and they were restricted to a modest 123/9.

In response, KKR had a nightmarish start as they were reduced to 17/3 in three overs. But Rahul Tripathi, who has been in great form this season, combined with his skipper Morgan to form a 56-run partnership and bring the KKR innings back on track. Tripathi was dismissed after a well-made 41 off 32 balls but Morgan held one end ensured that KKR crossed the line with 20 balls to spare and five wickets in hand, thus ending their four-match losing streak.

Chris Gayle IPL 2021 price

The southpaw was bought by the Punjab-based franchise in 2018 for â‚¹2 crore, which was also his base price. Gayle's contract with Punjab is still considered one of the best steal deals of the IPL and to date, he earns the same amount annually. The Gayle IPL 2021 price is â‚¹2 crore.

