Chris Gayle Does Incredible Underwater Workout In Maldives, Fans Stunned: WATCH

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed by the IPL GC and the BCCI after players and staff members of different teams started testing positive for Covid-19. After the IPL news of the suspension came forward, players from the IPL 2021 season started travelling back to their home countries. At a time when players were looking forward to returning to their home countries, Chris Gayle showed everyone why he is known as the “Universe Boss”.

Chris Gayle spending his time in the Maldives

Instead of travelling back to the West Indies along with his fellow teammates, Chris Gayle decided to spend his time in the Maldives. Gayle announced his arrival in the Maldives through his Instagram account and since then he has been regularly posting about his getaway in the Maldives. Recently, the Punjab Kings star posted a video on his Instagram account which showed him working out underwater while scuba diving.

Chris Gayle was seen exploring the ocean floor while scuba diving in the Maldives. Gayle seemed to enjoy the session where he decided to work out underwater. He was seen doing pushups on the ocean floor after which he took some sand and put it in his pocket, probably as a souvenir from his trip. Gayle took the opportunity to promote his two songs (Oh Mama and Choco Loco Remix) through the video.

Chris Gayle stats for IPL 2021

The Chris Gayle stats for IPL 2021 season seemed average considering his T20 standards. Gayle scored 178 runs from 8 matches with a strike rate of 133.83 and an average of 25.42. In his complete IPL career, Gayle had scored 4950 runs from 140 matches with a strike rate of 149.45 and an average of 40.24. As per the IPL news, the Chris Gayle IPL 2021 salary with the Punjab Kings earned him INR 2 crore, which may become half if the IPL 2021 does not resume anytime this year. The Chris Gayle IPL 2021 salary of INR 2 crores has remained constant since 2018.

How much is Chris Gayle net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, the Chris Gayle net worth is estimated to be INR 232 crore (approximately US$31 million) as of August 2020. Some of the Chris Gayle net worth comprises of his earnings from Cricket West Indies as an active cricket player. His net worth also constitutes his earnings from several brands like Adda52, Attiitude.com, Spartan Sports, Royal Stag and Jio through his endorsement deals. In November 2009, Chris Gayle married Caribbean fashion designer Natasha Berridge. The couple has a daughter together, named Kris-Allyna Gayle. According to makaan.com, they live in a luxurious nine-room mansion in Jamaica.

Disclaimer: The above Chris Gayle net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the above-mentioned figures.

Image Source: Punjab Kings Instagram