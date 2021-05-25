Chris Gayle Dons New Avatar As Turban-wearing 'Punjabi Daddy' For New Ad Shoot

Chris Gayle is once again back in action on social media as he came up with a unique idea to entertain his fans and well-wishers. The indefinite postponement of IPL 2021 meant that the cricket enthusiasts missed out on witnessing the 'Gayle Storm' on the 22 yards at least for now but the Caribbean power-hitter is doing his best to keep the fans engaged off the field.

Chris Gayle dons a new avatar off the field

Lately, the 'Universe Boss' had donned a new avatar as he dazzled in his 'Punjabi Daddy' look by wearing a turban for an ad shoot where Gayle seemed to have a gala time posing for the camera with part of the turban buried between his teeth. Chris Gayle had posted this on his Instagram stories with a caption that read 'Can't Wait To Shoot Tomorrow... Punjabi Daddy Gonna Be'

The Jamaican megastar was last seen in action during the IPL 2021 where he had represented the 2014 finalists Punjab Kings. He managed to amass 178 runs in eight matches.

Meanwhile, Christopher Henry Gayle is continuing his vacation in the Maldives, where he arrived after the postponement of IPL 2021. Gayle has been regularly sharing updates with his followers on social media especially, Instagram where he keeps teasing them with pictures from his holiday.

When will the IPL 2021 be re-scheduled?

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended after several players and support staff across different bio-bubbles tested positive for COVID-19. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was one of the first camps to report COVID-19 infections as two of their key Indian players returned positive results prior to their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) BCCI initially postponed the particular match between KKR and RCB but after other franchises started reporting more cases, the governing council decided to suspend the league until further notice.

The national cricket board is currently working to find an available window to conduct the remainder of the tournament. As per media reports, the remainder of the season will likely be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the previous edition of the tournament was also organised. However, it is going to be hard for the BCCI to find a window without affecting the ICC's Future Tour Programme (FTP).