Chris Gayle Gets 'Universe Boss' Like Welcome On Arriving In Jamaica, Fans Laud PBKS Star

The IPL 2021 had to be postponed after players and staff members of different teams started testing positive for Covid-19 despite being in a bio-bubble environment. After the suspension of the IPL 2021, players have started retreating and moving back to their respective countries. As per the IPL latest news, it looks like the Punjab Kings player, Chris Gayle may have reached his home in Jamaica. Chris Gayle might have given the update of his arrival in Jamaica through his Instagram account with a series of stories with photos of islands through an aeroplane window.

The next series of stories saw Gayle travelling through a boat with the message, “Arrival at its best”. He was later seen travelling through a cart into a big, lavish house. Gayle enjoyed his arrival in the house while playing music in his carefree attitude. Later, he posted a picture of himself sitting on a chair while relaxing by the ocean. It looked like he wore a necklace made of seashells. Fans were praising the style of Chris Gayle and his grand arrival. Fans also said in the comments that they missed the Universe Boss and his IPL bid with the Punjab Kings.

IPL 2021 postponed

According to IPL latest news, the IPL 2021 postponed decision came to light after players and staff members started testing positive inside the bio-bubble. It started with Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier from the KKR squad and when Wriddhiman Saha from the SRH squad also tested positive, the suspension became inevitable. The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect on Tuesday.

How much is Chris Gayle net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, Chris Gayle net worth is estimated to be INR 232 crore (approximately US$31 million) as of August 2020. Some of the Chris Gayle net worth comprises of his earnings from Cricket West Indies as an active cricket player. His net worth also constitutes his earnings from several brands like Adda52, Attiitude.com, Spartan Sports, Royal Stag and Jio through his endorsement deals.

Chris Gayle house and personal life

In November 2009, Chris Gayle married Caribbean fashion designer Natasha Berridge. The couple has a daughter together, named Kris-Allyna Gayle. According to makaan.com, they live in a luxurious nine-room mansion in Jamaica.

Image Souce: Punjab Kings Instagram

Disclaimer: The above Chris Gayle net worth and Chris Gayle house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the above-mentioned figures.

