Chris Gayle Hits 'lowest' Flat Six In Chahal's Over, Smashes 5 Boundaries Against Jamieson

Punjab Kings (PBKS) legend Chris Gayle wreaked carnage onto Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday after he smashed a flat six down the ground off Yuzvendra Chahal to complete 15 runs in the RCB bowler's over.

Costing the RCB an extremely expensive over, Gayle hit a six off the second and last ball delivered by Chahal, one flat and the other powered down the ground towards the long-off completing 36 runs off just 13 balls. According to former cricketer and TV presenter Michael Slater, Gayle's six was the lowest Vivo IPL has seen in its history with a range of 77m.

Pertinently, the West Indies legend had just come out of a berserk previous over where he smashed 5 boundaries against Jamieson building up runs quickly and smoothly for the Punjab Kings in their powerplay. Chris Gayle along with skipper KL Rahul have reached a quick half-century partnership placing Punjab at 70/1 after 8 overs.

Netizens React

There are flat sixes and than there's the six Gayle just hit! #RCBvsPBKS — Foofa Ji (@NarazFoofa) April 30, 2021

One of the best flat six from Gayle ðŸ˜ ðŸ”¥ — GOKUL (@Gokul_1910) April 30, 2021

This is what you want to see Chris Gayle do with a bat in his hand - annihilate bowling attacks!#PBKSvRCB #IPL2021 — Farzan Patel (@TheTipsyParsi) April 30, 2021

4,4,4,4,0,4 by Universe Boss Chris Gayle, my word, how he is doing this everytime, the GOAT in this T20 format. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 30, 2021

In a pursuit to get back on the top of the points table, RCB is locking horns with PBKS today. Punjab has a better head-to-head record against Virat Kohli’s side, and had won both games in the UAE in IPL 2020. Overall, the two teams have played 26 matches in IPL history, with Royal Challengers Bangalore winning 12 matches and Punjab Kings winning 14.