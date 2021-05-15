Chris Gayle Hogs On Humongous Pizza Worth $200 After Relishing 'biggest' Burger; Watch

West Indies' stalwart Chris Gayle is having a ball in the Maldives as the cricketer is serving his quarantine period in the island nation after the suspension of IPL 2021. Chris Gayle who was in India to play in the IPL 2021 for Punjab Kings headed to the Maldives along with the Australian contingent to serve a quarantine period before they all head back to their respective nation. Recently, Chris Gayle shared a peek of his fun time he is having in the island nation.

The 41-year-old West Indies' explosive batter on Friday took to his Instagram and shared the stormy weather of Maldives along with a huge Pizza. Gayle outlined that the massive Pizza is worth $200 which in Indian currency means Rs. 14,655.82. The PBKS batter on his Instagram wrote, "Weather Report Live from #TajMaldives; Champagne flying all over my $200 pizza...Strong GayleForce wind with a smile. Stay inside and have fun! HappyFriday."

Chris Gayle feasts on $200 worth pizza

The video shared by Gayle got many responses and one of them was Chris Lynn. Chris Lynn is part of the Australian contingent who is spending his quarantine period in the Maldives. After watching the video, Lynn could not control his laughter and comment with two laughing emojis on his post.

Before this, Gayle shared the picture of the 'biggest' burger he has ever held in his hands. Gayle can be seen sitting by the pool at his hotel and having probably one of the biggest burgers for lunch. "This is the biggest burger I have ever held in my hands. Lobster burger," the explosive batter says before taking a big bite on camera.

Gayle, who was playing for Punjab Kings, reached the Maldives in a chartered flight on May 6, the pictures and videos of which he even shared with his followers on Instagram. Gayle is staying at the Taj in the Maldives, where the Australian contingent from the IPL is also staying until the international borders for people coming out of India open up again. Coming to IPL 2021, Chris Gayle played 8 matches and scored 178 runs with a strike rate of 133.83. Although Gayle did not look at his best, the Jamaican cricketer played some fiery innings.

(Image Credits: chrisgayle333/Instagram/PTI)