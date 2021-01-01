Chris Gayle Keen On Playing Next Two T20 World Cups, Says 'No Retirement Plan As Of Now'

Despite having played his last T20 back in March 2019, 41-year-old Chris Gayle has no plans of putting his foot down and has instead set his eyes on the next two World Cups, which are slated to be played within a year. The 'Universe Boss' has remarked that he sees himself batting for another five years. While Gayle had previously stated that he would retire after the 2019 ICC World Cup in England, the Jamaican power-hitter seems to have had a change of plans as he had also expressed intent in playing against India in the subsequent ODI series.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Gayle said, "Oh yes, of course, no retirement plan as of now. I believe that I still have five more years, so before 45 no chance. And yes, two more World Cups to go."

Gayle, who is currently playing in the Ultimate Kricket Challenge (UKC), also believes that he can pip Yuvraj Singh's record of six sixes in an over. The power-hitter also heaped praise on the unique concept of the UKC adding that the league is 'fantastic in many ways'.

"I think it's a new and exciting concept added to the game of cricket. But like I say you never know, but at the same time, it's fantastic in many ways and you can easily relate (to) it. And within the game of cricket and I'm sure everyone will actually get to watch what's happening pertaining to the UKC so it's totally different from what I'm sure you have seen indoor cricket before," he said.

Apart from Gayle, former English skipper Kevin Pietersen, Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan, 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell and Yuvraj Singh also feature in the UKC. The first of its kind, this 16-match tournament will see the introduction of new cricket rules in a new one-on-one cricket match format. Each match consists of 2 UKC contenders squaring off against each other across 4 innings of 15 balls each in every match.

Gayle made his debut back in 1999 against India and still continues to send across ripples of fear when he takes to the field to open the innings. He had also captained the West Indies side briefly between 2007 and 2010. Considered as one of the greatest batsmen in the shortest format of the game, Gayle is the most capped player for the West Indies in international cricket and is the only player to score a triplet of centuries – a triple hundred in Tests, double hundred in ODIs and a hundred in T20Is.

