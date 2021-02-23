Chris Gayle Names 3 Players In T20 World XI, Shockingly 'Snubs' Virat Kohli And Babar Azam

Chris Gayle is currently representing the Quetta Gladiators franchise in the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2021 (PSL 2021) season. The former West Indies captain recently caught up with ESPNcricinfo and answered a plethora of questions as posed by the cricketing website. When asked to name his first three choice of players for his T20 World XI, the T20 batting connoisseur had some interesting answers, ones which did not include some notable names like his former franchise teammates Virat Kohli and Babar Azam.

Chris Gayle in action in PSL 2021 season

Chris Gayle places Rohit Sharma in his T20 World XI

Chris Gayle picked his national teammates Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell as two of his three first choice players for a T20 World XI. The T20 behemoth also picked Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma, and surprisingly, omitted his former RCB teammate and world’s leading T20I and IPL run-scorer Virat Kohli. Gayle also did not pick his ex-Karachi Kings teammate Babar Azam, even though the Pakistani batsman is currently the leading run-aggregator in the Pakistan Super League and is amongst the top ranked T20I batsmen in the world.

Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle IPL 2021 season

Chris Gayle is slated to reprise his role for the Punjab Kings in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. He was one of the 16 players to be retained by the franchise on January 20, i.e. a month before the IPL 2021 auction event in Chennai. He will be playing alongside Nicholas Pooran and under the leadership of KL Rahul. Here is a look at the entire Punjab Kings squad for the IPL 2021 season.

Punjab Kings squad featuring Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle IPL 2021 season, watch video

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Andre Russell in IPL 2021

Moreover, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Andre Russell are also expected to represent their respective franchises in the IPL 2021 season. While Sharma leads the Mumbai Indians franchise, Indian captain Kohli leads the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pack in the tournament. Meanwhile, West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) alongside heavyweight spinner Sunil Narine.

