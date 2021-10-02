Chris Gayle 'not Being Treated Right' In Punjab Kings Environment': Kevin Pietersen

The Punjab Kings on Friday defeated Kolkata Knight Riders to keep their chances alive of qualifying for the IPL 2021 Playoffs. However a day before the match, the KL Rahul-led side suffered a major blow, with Chris Gayle withdrawing himself from the rest of the IPL 2021 tournament due to bio bubble fatigue.

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen who is currently the part of IPL 2021 Commentary Panel has cited that Chris Gayle must have not felt right in the Punjab Kings set-up before he decided to pull out from the remainder of IPL 2021. Chris Gayle bio bubble fatigue news comes after the West Indian had played two games for the team since IPL 2021 resumption as he looks to refresh himself before the start of the T20 World Cup post IPL 2021.

IPL 2021: Kevin Pietersen on Chris Gayle Withdrawl from the tournament

Chris Gayle failed to get a game on his birthday and the West Indies star failed to make good use of the opportunity in the two matches she played so far scoring just 1 and 14. Kevin Pietersen while speaking on Star Sports show said that the way Punjab Kings have treated Chris Gayle so far has really made him upset.

He said, "He is not being treated right in his environment. He feels like they are using him and getting rid of him, using him and getting rid of him. Didn't play him on his birthday, cast him aside. If he is not happy, he is 42, let him do what he wants,".

Speaking about the bio bubble Chris Gayle issued a statement saying that, “Over the last few months, I have been a part of the CWI bubble, CPL bubble followed by the IPL bubble, and I wish to mentally recharge and refresh myself,". Gayle has been previously part of the IPL 2020 bio-bubble with PBKS. He was also part of the West Indies squads for their home games against Sri Lanka and Australia. That was immediately followed by CPL 2021 bio-bubble.

Recap of Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul scored 67 runs off 55 balls and shared a 70-run stand with fellow opener Mayank Agarwal (40), knocking off a 166-run target with three balls to spare. Shahrukh Khan produced an impactful 9-ball 22-run knock when it mattered and finished the match with a six.

For KKR Venkatesh Iyer hit a fluent 67 while Nitish Rana produced a fiery 31 off 18 balls before Punjab Kings managed to stop KKR at 165 for seven. Punjab moved to fifth in the table with 10 points while KKR stayed in fourth with same number of points. Punjab's win also ensured a play-off berth for Delhi Capitals, who become the second team to qualify after Chennai Super Kings.

Invited to bat, the in-form KKR batsmen controlled the proceedings for a major part of their innings and had it not been some excellent death over spells by Mohammed Shami (1/23) and Arshdeep Singh (3/32), KKR would have got a bigger score on the board. Iyer and Rahul Tripathi (34 off 26 balls) raised a 72-run stand, stroking the ball around with ease while Rana's cameo was also crucial for KKR since the run-rate had taken a hit at that time after two quick wickets.

(With PTI Inputs)